Wenatchee senior Ashleigh Willoughby reacts to leaving a putt short on the first green of the girls golf district tournament at Three Lakes Golf Course Monday, May 16, 2022. Willoughby won the district individual title as well as leading her team to a district championship. Her team including Jaycie and Lilli Moubray, Sienna Kaufman, and Ellen Kjobech will be playing in the state tournament at Hawks Prairie Golf Course on May 27 and 28. For more photographs go to wenatcheeworld.com.
Eastmont freshman Lily Weigel hits an approach shot out of bounds from near a tree on the fourth hole of the girls golf district tournament at Three Lakes Golf Course Monday, May 16, 2022. She was still able to score a double bogey on the hole. Weigel and teammates Layni Schmutzler and Cloe Roberts will be playing at the state championship as individual competitors.
Wenatchee senior Ashleigh Willoughby reacts to leaving a putt short on the first green of the girls golf district tournament at Three Lakes Golf Course Monday, May 16, 2022. Willoughby won the district individual title as well as leading her team to a district championship. Her team including Jaycie and Lilli Moubray, Sienna Kaufman, and Ellen Kjobech will be playing in the state tournament at Hawks Prairie Golf Course on May 27 and 28. For more photographs go to wenatcheeworld.com.
Eastmont freshman Lily Weigel hits an approach shot out of bounds from near a tree on the fourth hole of the girls golf district tournament at Three Lakes Golf Course Monday, May 16, 2022. She was still able to score a double bogey on the hole. Weigel and teammates Layni Schmutzler and Cloe Roberts will be playing at the state championship as individual competitors.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone