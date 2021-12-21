QUINCY — Quincy nearly pulled a rabbit out of its hat Tuesday night, erasing a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Brewster Bears (5-3) were able to hold on and secure a key 68-65 win over the CTL division-leading Jackrabbits.
Even though the box score was close, the game was fairly one-sided for much of the first three quarters.
Quincy didn’t have an answer for Kelson Gebbers, who finished with a game-high 28 points.
The Jackrabbits were able to execute their offense for the first four minutes of the first quarter. But following a Brewster timeout, the Bears shut down the Jacks and closed out the quarter on a 16-2 run, thanks in part to three 3-pointers from Gebbers.
Quincy battled back in the second quarter and pulled within two points at 24-26 following a pair of 3-pointers from TreyVaughn Bierlink, but the Bears then went on a 7-0 run to bump their lead back to nine points. The Jackrabbits started to get a little careless with the ball offensively, which allowed the Bears to maintain a double-digit lead at halftime.
Bierlink needed some help if Quincy was going to pull off a second-half comeback.
He got it from Collin Averill, Aidan Bews and Jalen Spence.
Quincy played a much better second half. The Jackrabbits benefitted from a few Bears turnovers, but they also crashed the glass and limited second chances. Gebbers had a good night, burying five 3-pointers and pulling up at will off the drive, but Quincy made it difficult for the 6-foot-6 junior in the second half. Every shot was contested.
Gebbers fouled out with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as Quincy mounted its comeback.
The Bears extended their lead to 13 by the end of the third quarter and pushed it as high as 16 early in the fourth quarter. But that’s when the Jackrabbits finally started to put their game together on both ends of the floor. Slowly, Quincy began to chip away. Bierlink, who got himself in foul trouble and sat for much of the third quarter, ran the offense and got Averill and Bews some shots in the paint. Both combined to score 30 points in the game.
Quincy outscored Brewster 27-17 in the fourth quarter and pulled within two points in the final minute after Bierlink converted a four-point play, but the Jackrabbits were unable to get over the hump. Brewster made its free throws and survived what would have been a remarkable comeback.
Instead, the Bears will get to enjoy their holiday weekend as they prepare for the Mark Morris Monarchs next Tuesday at home. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
The Jackrabbits will look to bounce back on Thursday when they host the Royal Knights. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
Highlights: Brewster — Kelson Gebbers (28 points, 4 rebounds, steal), Tyson Schertenleib (15 points, rebound, steal), Adaih Najera (13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Aj Woodward (8 points, 8 rebounds). Quincy — TreyVaughn Bierlink (18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists), Collin Averill (16 points, 8 rebounds), Aidan Bews (14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists), Jalen Spence (9 points, 8 steals, 4 assists).