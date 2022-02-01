World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School's defensive pressure was able to keep Eisenhower to only 9 points in the first half, here from left, Wenatchee's Luke Baier, Trent Goodell, and Camden Loidhamer tie up Eisenhower's Jacob Schwehm. Wenatchee won the basketball game Tuesday night, Feb. 1, 2022, 67-36.
WENATCHEE — The Panthers rebounded from last Friday’s tough loss to Davis with a feel-good 67-36 win Tuesday night over the cellar-dwelling Eisenhower Cadets.
Senior Drew Burleson had one of his better games of the season and finished with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds; Rivers Cook dominated inside with 14 points and six rebounds; Trent Goodell chipped in 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds; and Camden Loidhamer added six points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Even though the Panthers were shorthanded, playing without guards Johnny Amezcua (personal) and Michael Torres (injury), they were well-balanced offensively.
Wenatchee forced the ball inside on nearly every trip down the floor and drove to the hoop with conviction; at times, the Panthers were able to generate uncontested layups.
The game was essentially on ice by the end of the first half.
The Panthers jumped out to a 16-4 lead, riding Burleson, Cook and Goodell in the first quarter. Their lead ballooned to 28 by halftime as Ike struggled to take the lid off the basket.
Wenatchee just continued to pound the ball inside and generated a lot of second chances with Burleson, Goodell and Camden Loidhamer battling for offensive rebounds. Wenatchee also forced several turnovers in their halfcourt defense, which led to easy fastbreak buckets.
With the game out of reach in the third quarter, head coach Robin Kansky emptied his bench, shuffling guys in to spread out the final 16 minutes. Antonio DeAngelo, Jackson Bishop and Kai Bromiley all played a good chunk of the second half and had their moments. Bromiley buried a corner 3-pointer, which was the Panthers' only basket from long range, and finished with nine points. DeAngelo dished out three assists and Bishop grabbed three rebounds.
The Cadets’ shooting improved tremendously in the second half. Their defense, however, did not. The Panthers sliced through the Cadets’ man-defense like a hot knife through butter and put up 30 points in the second half to cruise to a 31-point win.
Wenatchee (6-9) has two more games this week: Thursday at home against Sunnyside; and Saturday on the road against Eisenhower again. The Panthers are hoping to pad their record with two wins before the final three-game push next week against Moses Lake (twice) and Eastmont on Feb. 11.
Tipoff on Thursday against Sunnyside is at 7:30 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
