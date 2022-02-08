EAST WENATCHEE — To say head coach George Juarez was disappointed after his Wildcats lost their fourth-straight game Tuesday against the West Valley Rams would be delicate.
This loss stings.
The Wildcats blew a 15-point lead in the second half and allowed the Rams to charge back from eight down in the final two minutes, losing 74-72 at home.
“That’s a tough one,” Juarez said after the loss, which dropped Eastmont to 10-6. “We had a comfortable lead in the second half and were unable to maintain it.”
Eastmont controlled the glass, shared the ball offensively and received 26 points from junior Eamon Monahan. But defensively, the Wildcats got caught out of position at times and allowed wide-open 3-pointers, which West Valley buried in the second half.
Freshman Landen Birley drained five 3-pointers and poured in a team-high 23 points. Senior Jackson Cluff chipped in 17 points and Jaxson Goldsmith scored the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds remaining, finishing with 15 points and six boards.
“We sometimes over-rotated on their drives, they hit open guys and made their shots,” Juarez said.
Coming out of halftime, Eastmont had all of the momentum. Even though the Rams sank a couple of 3-pointers in the first two quarters, they weren’t generating a consistent attack offensively and were careless with the ball. That continued in the first two minutes of the third as Eastmont went on a 9-2 run to open up the quarter, forcing a quick West Valley timeout.
The Wildcats just needed to keep their foot on the gas, eventually, the Rams would rollover. Only that’s not what happened. West Valley slowly chipped away at Eastmont’s lead, with Birley banging in a deep 3-pointer and Cluff cashing in on a reverse layup on consecutive possessions. After scoring nine points on their first four possessions of the second half, Eastmont scored 10 points over the final six minutes of the third quarter.
And still, the Wildcats were ahead by nine at the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter was a grind. West Valley clawed back into the game and pulled within two points (62-60) with four minutes left in regulation, which prompted Juarez to call a full timeout and refocus the group. Whatever he said worked because the Wildcats immediately looked more aggressive offensively and scored six quick points to bump their lead back to eight points with two minutes left.
At that point in the game and with the crowd behind them, it looked like the Wildcats had taken control of the game. But amazingly, the pendulum swung back toward West Valley. The Rams, behind Birley and Goldsmith, outscored the Wildcats 14-4 over the last two minutes and pulled off the comeback win after Goldsmith made a short floater from the baseline.
Juarez took his final timeout and drew up a final play but the Wildcats were unable to convert on a pair of shots inside from Tyrell Malcolm and Ethan Easley.
While this is going to be a difficult loss to digest, the Wildcats get a chance to send their seniors out on a good note Friday night in Eastmont’s Hall of Fame Senior Night game against Wenatchee. Tipoff in the girls' game is at 5:45 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
“All we can do is get ready and (hope) for another opportunity down the road,”
Statistics: Eastmont — Eamon Monahan (26 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals), Ethan Easley (12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists), Tyrell Malcolm (9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 assists).