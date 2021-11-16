World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School bowler Ava Porter points at the pins as they fall in her last frame, giving her a team-leading score of 174 in their match against Eisenhower Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Eastmont Lanes.
EAST WENATCHEE — The Panthers have a fairly young bowling team this season and they couldn’t have drawn a more difficult pair of league games to open the season.
Last week was Eastmont. On Tuesday, Wenatchee faced Eisenhower at Eastmont Lanes and lost 3-1 after dropping both team games and a Baker. The Panthers also lost on total pins 1,643-1,564.
“It was an interesting one for sure,” head coach Jeremy Anders said after the loss. “Ike is probably the top team in the league this year, or at least between them and Eastmont. We knew it was going to be tough but we were able to rally, win one of the Baker games and keep it close.”
For having just one senior, one sophomore and three freshmen on the lanes, the Panthers were able to hold their own. Sophomore Ava Porter rolled a team-high 174 in the first game and Cami Carter bowled a 167.
Anders, being the glass-half-full kind of coach, thinks the team is right where it needs to be. It’s still early in the season, he’s hoping the team hits its stride in December.
“We’re only two matches in so I think the nerves are still affecting some of the younger girls,” he said. “I think we’ll find our way early in the season and keep matches close but we’ll be better in December and January. That’s when things will start to click.”
Wenatchee heads on the road on Thursday to compete against Sunnyside in their first travel match of the season. First ball rolls at 2 p.m.
The Eastmont Wildcats were also scheduled to bowl at Eastmont Lanes on Tuesday against Ellensburg but the Bulldogs were forced to forfeit. The Wildcats instead will get the rest of the week to practice before traveling to Davis next Tuesday to take on the Pirates.
