EAST WENATCHEE — It had been a while since both of the Wenatchee Valley bowling teams were in the same alley, competing at the same time.
Only they weren’t competing against each other Tuesday afternoon. Instead, both squads bowled just three lanes apart from one another against Sunnyside, who rolled in the center lane.
Since Wenatchee’s game was a makeup from earlier in the season, it made more sense for Sunnyside to make the long trip up only once. So the Grizzlies competed against both Wenatchee and Eastmont simultaneously.
Both of the local bowling teams swept the Grizzlies 4-0. Wenatchee won it’s four games (833-611, 697-669, 147-124, 155-124) and Eastmont won (769-611, 765-669, 141-124, 154-124).
“It was an interesting match since it was a different (format) than we have ever done with a dual match,” Wenatchee head coach Jeremy Anders said. “Cami Carter was lights out for us today and probably had the best performance from any Wenatchee bowler in the last two years with a 231 and 205. We had our best overall team game (833) and Charlene Campbell bowled her first ever 200 game. We’re starting to hit our stride.”
For the Panthers, now is the time to start peaking. Wenatchee faces league-leader Eisenhower on Wednesday and Davis next Tuesday. The Panthers will likely need to win at least one of those to make the district playoffs.
“We knew we had a young team and it would take awhile,” Anders said. “January we’ve been coming on strong but we have to win a lot of games because we’re in a tiebreaker battle for districts. Eastmont is probably cheering for us to because if we win it would make their situation a lot easier and ours as well. If we win than we (Eastmont) might have a chance to host the district playoffs.”
Obviously, that would be a huge advantage for both teams.
Had Wenatchee been competing against Eastmont in a head-to-head matchup, the Panthers would have won 3-1. A mental victory albeit not tangible.
The Wildcats (10-1) continued their dominance with another consistent afternoon; four of five bowlers rolled above a 150 in both team matches, highlighted by Katie Heinz’s 181. Colby Hull and Kate Ferguson both bowled a 174.
“I think we’re getting better,” Eastmont head coach Christy Binge said. “Are we peaking? No, not yet. But I hope we do next Tuesday against Ike, that’s the big one. That’s our only loss so far this season.”
Eastmont will have the next week to practice and get ready for that matchup. The Wildcats close out their season against Ike and Moses Lake, both of which at Eastmont Lanes.