SPOKANE — Here it is. The do-or-die part of the season, another CTL-NEA crossover game for Cashmere football, taking the long bus ride to Nine Mile Falls, just north of Spokane, to square off with the undefeated Lakeside Eagles.
The Eagles have made a tear through their league this season, most games won by a large margin and/or a defensive shutout, seldom a close contest. But in September they got a taste of the CTL when they met Chelan and won by less than a touchdown.
Just last week, the Bulldogs beat the Goats by more than a touchdown. So, despite the difference in record, Cashmere’s and Lakeside’s work was cut out for them Friday night.
However, from kickoff Lakeside got off to a fast start, scoring on their first play after a 64 yard run.
“When that happens it's deflating,” Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer said. “But our kids battled back.”
After going down a touchdown in the first quarter they went down another in the next, finishing the first half 14-0.
Instead of pulling into a shell, the Bulldogs responded. On their scoring drive in the third quarter after 14 plays and 74 yards they crossed the goal line, and finished a two-point conversion to make it 14-8, well within reach.
“That was awesome,” Bremer said. “A one score game. But Lakeside was fast and scored a couple plays later.”
Lakeside was consistent. They scored once in every quarter, almost every play on the ground, eating up more than 250 yards. The Bulldogs took away the air.
“We had a good plan for their passing game,” Bremer said. “Croci had two interceptions.”
The Bulldogs would score more in the final quarter but the deficit was too much. Lakeside won 28-18, ending the Bulldogs’ season.
For Cashmere, Trenton Mason threw 11-20 for 102 yards,1 touchdown and 1 Interception. That touchdown pass was to Jack Croci who had seven catches for 85 yards on the night. And running back Luke Jacobson finished with 24 carries for 101 yards.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Bremer said. “They battled to the end. It’s not how we wanted it to end but I’m proud of how they played.”
When asked about his senior class Bremer said, “Our senior class is small, just nine seniors. Cole Scott really leads that group. Those seniors mean a lot. I’ve had them all four years. They really bought into our new system. I wish I could have gotten them to State.”
Cashmere finishes their season with a 5-5 record.
Chelan's state hope fall at Riverside
SPOKANE — Facing mutual single-elimination in a CTL-NEA crossover matchup, Chelan football met the Riverside Rams on their home field Friday night. The Goats are no stranger to teams in the Spokane Valley. This September Chelan played Lakeside, a team just minutes away, and lost by less than a touchdown.
Riverside is well acquainted with Lakeside too, losing to them earlier this season by six. This puts a win well within either team’s reach.
But when the Goats locked horns with the Rams, the Rams gained the advantage and ultimately the win, ending Chelan’s season 58-13.
Chelan finishes their season with a 4-5 record.