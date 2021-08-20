CASHMERE — Head football coach Bryan Bremer could hardly contain his excitement this past week.
After one helluva year for high school athletics, Bremer, now entering his fourth year at Cashmere, got back onto his fall sanctuary Wednesday with prep football starting up across the state.
During several portions of Thursday morning’s practice, Bremer stepped in at quarterback against the Bulldogs' varsity defense and worked up a sweat. He threw a couple of stiff arms on quarterback keepers and spun a few nice balls to receivers over the middle. As the team split into group drills, Bremer zipped around the field and joked with players while emphasizing the team’s credo “lead the league in turnovers." His enthusiasm exuded.
“It just feels incredible to be back,” Bremer said as the team was running a turnover circuit. “It was fun in the spring and I’m glad it happened, the season was just so fast. It’s nice to get back to our regular type of practice before school starts where you can really develop those relationships. And so far, the weather has been great. We feel pretty blessed to be back out here.”
Bremer said the summer turnout for the weight-lifting program was the best he’s had. But the big question for the Bulldogs heading into the season is how do you replace 17 starters on both sides of the ball?
“We’re going to be a little different,” Bremer said. “When you lose players like Sam Phillips, who won offensive and defensive player of the year, you’re just not going to replace a lot of those guys. We also lost a lot of leadership, which is often overlooked.
“Beyond the talent, all seven captains were seniors, so we lost a ton of leadership and influence on the football team. That’s what I’m looking for right now; who is going to lead the team and do things the right way. We’ll find our talent capacity and see what we can do with the football team, but we have to make sure we create good young men that we can be proud of in the community.”
Several positions are up for grabs, Bremer said, including quarterback, center, tackle, slot receiver and out wide. So these next couple of weeks should be ultra-competitive on the practice field as guys fight for starting spots.
“I think that’s why we’ve had such great turnout,” Bremer said. “There are opportunities to play and compete. As a high schooler, what more could you ask for?”
The Bulldogs open up Sept. 3 against La Salle on the road, but after that, they’ll have five straight games at home against Goldendale, Granite Falls, Okanogan, Quincy and Ephrata. The only two league games Cashmere plays on the road are the Pear Bowl (Oct. 15) and Bronze Shoe (Oct. 29).
Because of that, getting off to a good start will be imperative for Bremer and the Bulldogs.
“To have five in a row in high school football is almost unheard of,” Bremer said. “We’ll have more opportunities to play in front of our fans and not have to worry about a bus trip, which helps tremendously to keep the guys more focused.
“But one thing I love about our community is I won’t have to say anything a week before (Cascade and Chelan). I tell the team that the three best days of football are the first day you put on pads, the Pear Bowl and the Bronze Shoe. They know the importance of those games and what it means to each community. We are always preparing for tomorrow, but in the back of our mind those games are always there.”