YAKIMA — Still searching for their first league win, Wenatchee Football rolled into Yakima Friday night, hoping to take it from the hands of the Eisenhower Cadets. Thought the first half was close, and promising, the Panthers couldn’t get much going on either side of the ball in the second, and it cost them the game 31-10.
“It didn’t go very well,” Wenatchee Head Coach Scott Devereaux. “We didn’t play our best football. Ike played their best. They had a starting quarterback that came back and played well for them. We struggled on offense, turned the ball over, didn’t tackle well on defense. It wasn’t our night.”
It was a closer game through the first half. The Panthers slotted the ball through the uprights for field goal in the first quarter, and in the second they scored a touchdown with a play-action pass from the five yard line. Ike was able to score one more than Wenatchee before the half for the lead 17-10.
“Ike came out firing, and we got behind in penalties, but when we got the ball we made a good drive and scored,” Devereaux said. “Camden Loidhammer ran the ball hard and caught the ball well. He had a pretty good game.”
Wenatchee’s record is now 1-6.
Wenatchee’s Senior Night will be this Friday hosting Moses Lake at 7 p.m.
Kodiaks even out record with loss to Omak
OMAK — Sometimes your opponent is a second half team. Thursday night, the Cascade Kodiaks recognized that when they met the Omak Pioneers (undefeated in league) on the gridiron to finish out the regular season, and lost 41-14.
The first half was fairly close. Omak was on the board first with a 23-yard run, but Cascade’s Braeden Parton soon followed with a 14-yard run of his own 7-7.
So far neck-and-neck, but before halftime, Omak completed a 35-yard pass to regain the lead 14-7.
The second half was less so. The Pioneers would score twice in each quarter, while Parton’s six yard pass to Hunter Stutzman in the fourth quarter would be the only score to chip away at the Omak lead.
The Kodiaks dominated the air passing for 200-yards compared to Omak’s 118. Omak, however, owned the ground game, rushing 320-yards to Cascade’s 139.
Parton threw eight completions for 200-yards, ran 51-yards, and earned two touchdowns. Joseph Wall had 44-yards rushing. Kai Lewman had 57-yards receiving, and 43-yards rushing. Kaston Dillon and Jaden Niemela each finished with 55-yards receiving, and on defense Niemela pulled down two interceptions.
This evens out Cascade’s record at 4-4.
