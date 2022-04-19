EAST WENATCHEE — That loss to Wenatchee a few weeks ago might have been the best thing to happen to the Eastmont boys soccer team.
Even though the Wildcats did just about everything they could, Wenatchee’s Tyler Wisen scored two brilliant goals in the second half to complete the comeback and sour the Wildcats' bus ride back across the Columbia River. But since that loss, the Wildcats have won their last four games convincingly, including a 5-1 win over Moses Lake Tuesday at Eastmont Stadium.
“It allowed us to find out who we were,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said after Tuesday’s win, which moves the Wildcats to 8-1-2. “I left that game feeling good based on how we played and talking to the boys the next day, they were dialed in. Since then, they haven’t dropped their confidence. They demand a lot from each other but they give that same level of effort right back and that’s helped us a ton.”
The Wildcats took a while to get settled into Tuesday’s game but generated a few good opportunities in the first 15 minutes. The Wildcats were eventually rewarded with an own goal created by Orlando Maldonado in the 20th minute.
Eastmont then pressed for a second goal over the next 15 minutes and got one in just before halftime after Tyrell Malcolm earned a free kick two steps outside the box. Sophomore Edgar Leon hammered a ball that ricocheted off a member of the Chiefs’ wall and into the net.
The Wildcats refocused at halftime and overwhelmed the Chiefs early in the second half, salting the game away in the first 10 minutes. Malcolm got the Wildcats going with a goal in the 48th minute, showing great resolve to stay with the play after taking too long of a second touch that was nearly reeled in by the Moses Lake keeper but squirted free. Malcolm seized the opportunity and jammed in the Wildcats' third goal of the match.
Eastmont added two more goals just a few minutes later, converting a pair of penalty kicks. Christian Maldonado scored the first and Malcolm got the second. By that point, the game was pretty much over. Eastmont continued to look for a sixth goal but missed a few opportunities.
Moses Lake spoiled the shutout in the 68th minute but aside from that, Eastmont’s backline played well and snuffed out every other attack. The Wildcats were rarely challenged.
Eastmont remains at the top of the table with just four games left in the regular season.
“It feels good to be around these young men,” Hurtado said. “We’re on a four-game winning streak and it’s all because of how we treat each other and the intention with which we have in practice and games. We have to refuse the urge to be average and I feel that the guys are buying into what we are trying to do. Everyone wants to get first in league because it gives you the league trophy and bragging rights, but we just want to compete in every game.”
The Wildcats have a pair of tough games coming up over the next week, both of which are at home. Eastmont hosts Sunnyside on Friday and then Wenatchee next Tuesday. The game against Wenatchee will likely decide the Big 9 winner. Kickoff in both is at 7 p.m.
“The one against Sunnyside is a big one,” Hurtado said. “We’ve managed to go through two-thirds of the season losing only one game, but it’s tough to start strong and finish strong. A lot of teams start slow but finish strong and those are the ones that move forward in state. We just have to stay focused over the next two weeks, but the guys want it.”