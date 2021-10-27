WENATCHEE — Nearly a month ago, Wenatchee girls soccer fell to a team not unlike themselves. A team more used to winning than losing. and when done it’s decisive. Tuesday night, senior night, with district playoff seeding looming, and just two games to influence their placement, the Panthers squared off with the Moses Lake Chiefs for the second time.
“Early in the season we weren’t able to finish plays and were reliant on only a couple players,” Wenatchee Head Coach David Vasquez said. “But tonight we spread the wealth.”
The Chiefs faced a different Panther team than they remembered. One hitting their stride late in the season, and finishing every chance that rolled their way. And by the end of a chilly and wet night, Wenatchee finished with another decisive win 7-3.
“We played with much more intensity,” Vasquez said. “We were able to put shots on frame. I think the cold weather played to our favor.”
The first half didn’t lack goals. Each side seemed to one-up each other until the goal tally was long and varied. So let's begin.
The first goal was netted by Wenatchee in the third minute. After a series of high energy attacks, Wenatchee was awarded a penalty at the edge of the center field circle. Halle Stegeman set up, and crushed the ball down field and over an unsuspecting keeper 1-0.
Moses Lake found their equalizer when Natalie Bunch slotted the ball low and left, just two minutes later 1-1.
For a spat, each team would hold possession just long enough for the other’s defense to break it up around the box, but Wenatchee regained the lead, and would hold on the rest of the night, when Stegeman got her and Wenathee’s second goal off of a penalty 2-1.
Piper Davidson pushed the marker again when she sent a deep 25-yarder over the keeper in the 16th minute 3-1.
The back-and-forth goal scoring continued until halftime. Moses Lake scored next on a header 3-2. Wenatchee mirrored that with an identical one of their own when Stegeman feathered a deep pass to Davidson who finished with a header to get her second goal 4-2.
Not to be outdone, Moses Lake, a couple minutes before half, found another to inch closer 4-3.
“We were a little shaky on defense, but at half we had a talk. There is a reason we’ve only allowed seven goals in league up to this point, because we have a stout defense. We went back to that in the second half,” Vasquez said.
The last half was different. The Panthers defense made the change and shut out the Chiefs, but their score total kept climbing. Davidson earned a hat trick when she connected with a corner rebound just inside the box in the 48th minute 5-3.
And then, just as the rain started cranking, Talia Hurst hit the net after Masyn Heggem dribbled around a couple defenders and found Hurst in open space 6-3. The final tally came from Gisel Sanchez-Blanco, finishing with power through a defender in the 32nd minute 7-3.
When asked how these last couple games will influence Districts, Vasquez said, “It looks like it’s going to be between us, Eastmont, and West Valley. It's going to come down to Saturday. We’ll see.”
Wenatchee’s record improves to 10-4.
Wenatchee plays at Sunnyside this Saturday at 1 p.m.