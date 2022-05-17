WENATCHEE — It may not have been Wenatchee’s most technical game but soccer, especially in state playoffs, isn’t a beauty contest.
The dream is still alive. And that’s all that matters.
The Panthers overcame another slow start and squeaked out a 1-nil win Tuesday against Tahoma, capitalizing on a Tyler Wisen header. Set Munguia then locked down the box in the second half to earn the clean sheet.
“At the state level, games are often like that,” Tronson said. “If you think you’re going to score a lot, you’re probably confused about what goes on just because of the urgency with it being one-and-done. I thought we had a quality goal we just never really got into a rhythm. The times we did, we created chances. We were just inconsistent today and that allowed (Tahoma) to make it tighter than it probably should have been.”
The Panthers struggled to get their offense going in the opening 25 minutes and nearly found themselves down a goal after Tahoma’s Owen Harned got on the end of a cross in the 8th minute, but his header sailed over the crossbar.
Wenatchee just didn’t look comfortable in the first half but despite their inability to string anything together, the Panthers found themselves ahead 1-nil after converting on a freekick from just outside the box in the 28th minute. Giovanni Munoz served a perfect ball into the box and Wisen made a great run, heading in the lone goal of the match.
“We just didn’t have the flow that we normally have but it’s playoff soccer,” Tronson said. “When you’re in the final 16, as soon as you step on the field the seeding goes away and it’s a question of who has the goods on that given day. Fortunately for us, we had a great service in by Gio and Tyler had a great header.”
Despite the 1-nil lead, the Panthers came out flat in the second half and Tahoma took advantage while pushing for an equalizer. The Bears generated a couple of quality chances, including one that clanked off the crossbar, but Munguia was up to the challenge. The senior keeper made several standout saves and did an excellent job of preventing any rebound tap-ins.
“Set came up big tonight and played very good in the box,” Tronson said. “He saved us a number of times.”
The game opened up in the final 15 minutes, which allowed the Panthers to play their style of soccer and create more, but the final score ultimately held firm.
Wenatchee has the next few days to recuperate and prepare for Saturday’s second-round matchup against either Puyallup or Issaquah — who play each other Wednesday.
“I thought we had some good support from a few Eastmont guys that showed up, “Tronson said. “Our guys were asking if we could have Wednesday off so they could go over to Bellarmine Prep to watch Eastmont play. I just told them they’re on tv, we’ll wrap up practice at 5:30 p.m., so they could go watch.”