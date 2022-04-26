EAST WENATCHEE — Having spoiled the Wildcats' senior night, the Wenatchee Panthers sauntered off the pitch Tuesday night feeling gratified.
The Panthers, sitting at 10-2-1 reign supreme in the Columbia Basin Big 9.
Wenatchee leapfrogged Eastmont in the league standings and sit in prime position to secure another league title after beating the Wildcats 2-nil. Wenatchee has won its last six games against Eastmont, dating back to 2018.
“It was a great win,” Panthers head coach Dennis Tronson said. “I was very pleased with our performance tonight. I thought that Koren Collier’s defense on Malcolm was outstanding. He limited him to two half shots and a header and those are the things that can turn a season and game. They did tonight.”
Wenatchee scored one goal each half and played solid defense, preventing Edgar Leon or Tyrell Malcolm from getting into open space with the possession. Wenatchee keeper Set Munguia also had one of his best matches of the season and made a couple of fantastic saves.
Eastmont’s Armando Mendoza matched Munguia’s play in net, he was just beaten twice by a pair of exceptional goals from Wenatchee battering mates, Tyler Wisen and Marcos Bravo — both of whom are nearing the Panthers’ single-season scoring record set by Luis Navarrete.
Wisen opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a phenomenal goal. The senior received the ball at the top of the box and maneuvered past four Eastmont defenders before notching his 16th goal of the season.
The Wildcats started to string together some offense and generate some chances in response and nearly pulled even on an own-goal if not for Munguia, who showcased his quick-twitch ability by flicking a deflected set-piece over the crossbar.
“That ball was indirectly headed in by Braedon Russell but (Munguia) was able to get it over the bar. It was a reaction save and something we’ve been training on,” Tronson said. “Because of that flick in the first half, it gives the defense a little more confidence to push up the field.”
Wisen had a chance to push the score to 2-nil late in the half after dribbling past two Wildcats in the box, but Mendoza made a brilliant save to clear the ball and eliminate the threat.
The Panthers took control in the second half. Bravo scored off a set-piece in the 52nd minute, redirecting the ball in with the side of his right foot. And that was all that was needed. Eastmont struggled to cross its side of the field until it was too late in the match.
“We didn’t stab or poke at balls and cut down on the number of set-pieces they generated in the first half,” Tronson said. “We were able to keep them in front of us and our keeper got rewarded with a clean sheet.”
Even though Wenatchee has beaten Eastmont twice this season, it's understood between both squads that there will likely be a third meeting in a couple of weeks in the district title game. And that’s the one that matters most.
“Oh yeah, we’ll see them in the district title game,” Tronson said. “We have to take care of some business first against Davis on Friday at home. They gave us our only league blemish of the season and we have two days to turn the ship and get everyone healthy.”
The Panthers have three games left in their regular season and if they win out the Panthers will host the district title game against Eastmont. Even though the Wildcats have lost twice to the Panthers, they have the No. 2 spot locked up. Eastmont closes out its season with a pair of road games against Eisenhower and West Valley. Kickoff for both teams on Friday is at 7 p.m.