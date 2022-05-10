World photo/Don Seabrook When the dust settles, Eastmont catcher Emily Osborn makes the final out of Tuesday's softball game, tagging Davis player Allie Worford at home plate. The Wildcats won 16-3 in five innings in the game at Sterling Intermediate School. Watching in the background is Talia Omta of Davis. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Wildcats sent their seniors off with a feel-good win Tuesday, hammering the Davis Pirates 16-3 in their final home game of the regular season.
Freshman Elizabeth Heinz pitched a gem, tossing all five innings while striking out nine and her older sister, Kaite Heinz bashed a two-run home run in the second inning and drove in four runs.
The Pirates were able to scratch across a couple of runs in the first inning, but Eastmont responded in the home half with four runs of their own. The Wildcats cruised from there, batting around the order in every inning en route to their 14th win of the season.
Freshman Brittany Howe drove in three runs, two of which came on a two-run double in the fourth inning and Hallie Pierce notched a pair of singles. The rest of Eastmont’s runs were generated from pass balls, stolen bases and walks.
The Pirates walked 17 batters as Allie Worford struggled with her command. The lone bright spot for Davis came in the second inning when Justina Orozco hit a solo home run over the centerfield fence. But following that run, Davis mustered only one hit for the rest of the game.
Elizabeth Heinz worked ahead of every batter with 17 first-pitch strikes and walked only one batter all game. The Wildcats were superior in every aspect of the game.
Eastmont closes out its season on Friday with a road doubleheader against Davis. The Wildcats will then have a week to prepare for the Big 9 District Championship against Moses Lake.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
