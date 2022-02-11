WENATCHEE — Friday’s boys CTL title game between Quincy and Chelan was simply beautiful. A battle between two evenly matched teams. The cliche buzzer-beater to win by one. Students storming the court to mob their team.
As simple as I can make it: If you are a fan of basketball, it was as good as a game could be.
It was the type of game neither team deserved to lose. But the harsh reality is that only one team could win. And the Jackrabbits made exactly one more play than the Goats, edging out a 57-56 win in the process.
“We just got lucky to come out on top. Chelan’s a great team,” said Scott Bierlink, Quincy’s head coach. “Credit to them. I mean, they played pretty well tonight and gave us all we could handle. We just made one more play at the very end.”
Both squads battled and no lead was truly safe until the clock hit triple 0’s.
To add another cliche, Bierlink’s son, TreyVaughn, lead the Jackrabbits in scoring with 21 points on the night. Jalen Spence tacked on 19 for good measure. Scott Bierlink said his squad “didn’t shoot it very well tonight.”
But when Quincy needed a basket, they got a basket.
TreyVaughn drove for a late basket to take the lead as the clock wound down, though it came up short. Teammate Aidan Heikes was there for the rebound and tap in to take a one-point lead with mere seconds left.
From there, all Chelan could do was heave an unsuccessful full-court shot.
“We were just trying to get something attacking,” Scott said. “We work on some of those situations in practice.”
Scott said Chelan’s Braiden Boyd fouling out “kind of changed the momentum.”
“We preach to our kids all of the time about playing for 32 minutes and playing until the final whistle,” Scott said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone