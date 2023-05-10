Bridgeport's defense of Yordi Saucedo, left, and Angel Medina put the squeeze on Quincy's Alexander Murillo in the second half of their soccer game Wednesday night, May 10, 2023, at Wenatchee High School's Apple Bowl. They kept the Jackrabbits scoreless in the first half but Quincy broke through in the second winning 4-1.
WENATCHEE — The Quincy High School soccer team was first in the state rankings and had been on a 13-game winning streak before they met Bridgeport for a 1A/2B district semi-final match at the Apple Bowl on Wednesday night.
Bridgeport (11-3,13-4) was 10th in the state ranking but had suffered a recent one-goal loss to Liberty Bell (Winthrop) and finished in second place, under Brewster, in the Central Washington 2B league standings.
Quincy (8-0, 15-1) left little doubt as to which team should compete for the district championship, it just took the first half to remember that. The Jacks won, 4-1.
Quincy held most of the possession throughout the game, but as what often happens in games like these, you can get in your own head and make things harder than they need to be.
“We complicated our own game,” said Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya.
The score was nil-nil at halftime and the break was everything the Jacks needed. They recalibrated, got out of their own way in the second half and played the game the way they knew how.
“We relaxed and the lanes opened up,” Tafoya said.
Quincy bagged all four of their goals in the second half. The one Bridgeport goal was sunk on a penalty. Aside from that error, Quincy’s back line — Rafael Perez, Alejandro Mendoza and Edgar Guzman — were a wall to Bridgeport’s long ball.
“It was great play all around,” Tafoya said. “Everyone played well. It just took us a little while to find the net.”
One player, especially, was critical for Quincy, Jorge Nunez. He had three Bridgeport jerseys marking him at all times and he still somehow managed to score two goals and be a key factor in the game.
“He was our MVP, “ Tafoya said. “It was hard work.”
Nunez scored Quincy's first goal off an assist from Isaac Lopez. Nunez set up Alexander Murillo for their second and Murillo paid it forward with an assist to Ken Morales.
Quincy led 3-0 before Bridgeport’s Daniel Ibarra slotted a penalty but Nunez bookended the night when he bagged the last goal off of a Perez pass, 4-1.
Bridgeport still has a chance to make state if they can beat Chelan on Saturday at the Apple Bowl at 5 p.m.
Quincy will play Cascade in the district championship at the Apple Bowl on Saturday at 7 p.m.
