The Quincy Jacks’ basketball team guaranteed its fans at least a third game in the state tournament after vanquishing a stubborn Blaine Borderites squad Wednesday afternoon, 69-51 in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Despite the wide gap in the final score, the Jacks had to work mighty hard to put the Borderites in the rearview mirror. Aided by some timely shots by Jaxon Kortlever and Cole Thomas, the Borderites kept pace with the Jacks, tying the game at 19-all with five minutes to go in the second quarter.
The Borderites stepped on the gas, using a 11-3 run to take the lead, and go into the halftime break ahead 33-29.
Quincy Jacks’ head coach Scott Bierlink said after the game that the team did not play in the first half with the kind of energy needed at state.
“I don’t know if it was nerves, but I basically called them out at halftime,” said Bierlink, who played the last time Quincy faced Blaine at state, in 2000. “‘You gotta man up. You gotta be able to defend your man and stop him from scoring.’”
Man up they did, relying on their defense to stop the streaky Borderites. The Jacks got tougher on the boards with Aidan Heikes leading the effort, and Aidan Bews and Jalen Spencer among those who made life a lot tougher for the boys from the Peace Arch.
A defensive rebound by Saul Alvarez set up a huge three-pointer by TreyVaughn Bierlink with 6:42 left in the third quarter, that cut the Blaine lead to one.
The Jacks went on to force several key turnovers that stopped Blaine’s momentum. With 5:44 left in the third quarter, a Blaine turnover allowed Heikes to dish it to Bierlink, who was fouled and sank the extra shot. Quincy had the lead back, 35-33, and they would not relinquish it again.
“They knew all the hard work they have been putting in since first or second grade is going to go out the window if we can’t take care of business,” Scott Bierlink said of his senior-laden squad. “We just had a different mindset of, ‘We’re going to lock down defensively, we are going to rebound and that’s going to lead to our offense.”
Led by Bierlink’s 31 points (including five three-pointers), the Jacks’ shooters got warmer, and were able to not just catch up to Blaine but take a 10-point lead late in the third quarter, 49-39 with 28 seconds left.
Alvarez had 10 points, followed by Heikes’ five points and Bews’ four.
The Jacks did not let up in the last stanza, and with a nine-point lead and 4:43 to go in the game, Quincy Jalen Spence (19 points on the night) nailed a three from the right flank and then put his left arm in the air, almost as if to signal that victory was afoot for the Jacks.
Blaine could not mount a meaningful comeback and with 18 seconds to go, Quincy emptied its bench and let its starters rest, even if for just a little bit.
The win eliminated the Borderites (14-7) and sent Quincy into the quarterfinal round, where they will face the No. 2 team in 1A, the 19-1 Lynden Christian Lyncs. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Win or lose, the Jacks will play on Friday.
If they beat the Lyncs, Quincy will advance to the state semifinals where they will face the winner of Thursday’s game between Life Christian (20-1) and Freeman (21-2)
If they lose to the Lyncs, Quincy (21-4) will play on Friday against the loser of Life Christian versus Freeman, with the winner of that matchup advancing to Saturday’s fourth-place game.