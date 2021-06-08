EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont had no chance against the Sunnyside Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies couldn’t miss from deep, draining 14 3-pointers, and outscored the Wildcats 63-23 over the final three quarters to win by 42 points at Eastmont High School. The final was 74-32.
“Let’s face it, that is a superior program and they’ve been one of the top teams in our league for several years,” Eastmont head coach Ron Stone said after the loss. “They hit their shots; the basket just got bigger for them and ours got smaller. But that is a good program. You have to pick your poison with their dribble drive.”
Eastmont hung with Sunnyside in the first quarter and took an early lead as Annelise Bauman drained her first three shots. But the Grizzlies started to heat up toward the end of the quarter and took an 11-9 lead after Paris Wilson buried one of her three 3-pointers.
The Grizzlies won the game in the second quarter. Sunnyside opened the first 5:30 with a 20-4 run and stretched the lead to 21 by the end of the half. The Grizzlies made five 3-pointers in the quarter and started to build a sizable advantage on the glass, grabbing two or three offensive boards each trip down the floor. Sunnyside outrebounded Eastmont 42-28.
The Wildcats got its offense going toward the end of the second quarter and at the start of the third, but they kept waiting for the Grizzlies to miss from deep, which never happened. Sunnyside bumped the lead to 30 in the third and 40 in the fourth.
“We just weren’t in sync — like we were in quicksand all game long,” Stone said. “We didn’t shoot the ball that well; we missed some bunnies and had some shots inside that didn’t fall. But I thought the girls worked hard till the very end and I’m happy that they didn’t give up. We still have some games left and the seniors are incredible leaders. They’re leaving behind an awesome legacy for the younger players.”
Bauman led the Wildcats with 11 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Aubrey Noell had nine points, two rebounds and two assists, and senior Megan Chandler chipped in eight points, three steals and three assists.
Sunnyside’s Benemi Sanchez finished with a game-high 17 points, Jansyn Carrizales added 10 points, Wilson had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Angela Zamora recorded eight points and nine rebounds.
Eastmont will have the next few days to practice before hosting Eisenhower on Saturday. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats will then close its regular season against Wenatchee Tuesday before the playoffs begin next Friday.
“We just have to keep getting better every day,” Stone said. “We have kids that play with great heart and I feel blessed to coach them.”