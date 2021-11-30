World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's Colby Hull throws her bowling ball in a match against West Valley Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Eastmont Lanes bowling alley. She scored a 160 in this, her first game.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School's Cami Carter gets congratulated by her teammates after throwing a strike during her team's bowling match against Moses Lake Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Eastmont Lanes bowling alley. She led the team in the first game with a 151.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's Colby Hull throws her bowling ball in a match against West Valley Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Eastmont Lanes bowling alley. She scored a 160 in this, her first game.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School's Cami Carter gets congratulated by her teammates after throwing a strike during her team's bowling match against Moses Lake Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Eastmont Lanes bowling alley. She led the team in the first game with a 151.
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Lanes was buzzing with excitement Tuesday afternoon as both Wenatchee and Eastmont competed in their first dual bowling match of the season against Moses Lake at West Valley.
Four teams, one alley. It can be a bit hectic.
But both local squads were able to block out the clatter and earn a pair of sweeps.
Wenatchee topped Moses Lake in all four matches and won 1,683-1,379 in total pins. Eastmont matched their cross-bridge rival winning 1,894-1,540 in total pins over West Valley.
“We had our best team game of the year and our best Baker game of the year,” Wenatchee head coach Jeremy Anders said. “So we’re starting to click. It was the first time this year we’ve had both teams going at once and it’s so much louder than a single match, but I felt we adjusted well to it.”
Charlene (Charlie) Campbell rolled her best game ever, a 188, and was strong in the two Baker games, Anders said.
“For a freshman bowler stepping up on varsity, she’s done well this year,” Anders said. “She’s started every game so far and to shoot a game like she did today was just consistency all the way down. I think we’re starting to shake off the early-season jitters.”
The Panthers are on a bye the rest of the week so their next match isn’t until next Thursday against Davis in Yakima. First ball is at 2 p.m.
“It’s a perfect time for us to just focus on getting our game better,” Anders said.
Eastmont
The Wildcats dominated West Valley in their match Tuesday, with Maddison Valdez (172), Jordan May (177) and Colby Hull (186) each having standout games during the two team sessions.
In the two Baker games, Eastmont rolled a 156 and an impressive 219, the latter of which earned the girls milkshakes.
“I told the girls a long time ago that if they rolled six strikes in a row I would buy them all milkshakes,” head coach Christy Binge said. “After the first three I thought of saying something but didn’t and then they got the fourth, fifth and sixth. I walked up to them to see if anyone remembered and Katie Heinz asked ‘so do we all get milkshakes?’ So we’ll go to Miner’s Burger the next time we’re in Yakima.”
Eastmont has Sunnyside on Thursday down in Sunnyside and then they’re back up in Wenatchee next Thursday against Selah. First ball is at 2 p.m. in both matches.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone