WENATCHEE — After a tough, late loss to Selah in their season opener on Friday, the Eastmont High School girls’ soccer team hosted the Cashmere Bulldogs at the Apple Bowl late Tuesday night.
The Wildcats responded to a tight first half with more possessions in the second, creating more opportunities but neither side saw the ball hit the net and both had to settle for a nil-nil draw.
”To come out and play Eastmont to a draw — they had some chances, we had a few — really pleased with the way we played,” said Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson. “Overall, good, complete game.”
Cashmere was just off another scoreless tie to Montesano — a team that has taken fourth place at the 1A state tournament for two consecutive years.
The first-half possession was held in equal balance between Eastmont and Cashmere. Each built up solid attacks through the midfield, using most of the space they were given to connect passes from goalbox to goalbox, with frequent through balls that would inevitably be broken up by the defense.
On-ball pressure made ball movement a necessity for both teams but at times, the aggressive defensive persistence was enough for first touches to run wild or one-touch passes to miss their mark.
“Good defensive performance,” Tronson said. “We’re struggling, trying to figure out what we’re going to do on top with the forwards but I was really pleased in our young gals. We have three freshmen who are just learning what to do and how physical the game is.”
Eastmont put more shots on goal but Cashmere’s keeper, Kamryn Tomlinson, would nab them up, and only once did the ball nearly slip from her grasp. The Bulldogs created threats after quick transitions.
Neither side could afford many mistakes or the scoreless stalemate would break, like when Cashmere’s Erin Ireland benefited from a poor defensive clearance but her shot went wide of the goal.
Defensive back lines were kept busy and for the match to end in a scoreless tie, both teams clearly did an excellent job of protecting the goal, particularly the Wildcats — who only allowed a couple of decent looks at the net.
“We found ourselves more in their half than ours, especially in the second half,” said Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado. “We had a couple of good looks — didn’t strike the ball very well.”
Eastmont changed the pace early in the second half. Their attacks were frequent and they retained the majority of the possession. More shots on goal were fired — many confidently struck from well outside the box — but on more than one occasion the Wildcats built up a cohesive attack while connecting quick passes that weaved through a well-spaced midfield.
One nearly resulted in a goal when Mik Chandler crossed the ball to Kaitlyn West whose shot went just wide of the goal post. Another had to be smothered late in the game after Kylee Maytrychit put a well-paced ball on frame.
Cashmere would occasionally burst free from the defense on a break and Yaselyn Mejia was able to put a shot on goal but Eastmont’s keeper was in position.
“Much better than our previous game,” Hurtado said. “So as long as we are improving, we need to focus on getting better for the (regular) season. Wish we could have found the net a couple of times but that’s a part of preseason — fine-tuning things and figuring out what’s going to work best moving forward. Overall, happy with the effort.”
Eastmont plays at Mead on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Cashmere hosts Ephrata on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Wenatchee soccer halves year-long deficit with Skyline
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee High School girls’ soccer team hosted the Skyline Spartans for each squad’s season opener at the Apple Bowl Tuesday night.
Wenatchee lost to Skyline — the eventual 4A state champions — early last season 4-nil. The Panthers went on to have a 13-5 record — good enough for a first-round appearance in the 4A state tournament — before losing to Gonzaga Prep for the second consecutive year.
Skyline had a 20-0-1 season, undefeated after 13 games in the 4A KingCo League.
The Panthers fell 2-0 to the Trojans but the margin effectively cuts in half last year's deficit.
“We lost but I’m thrilled with the way they played,” said Wenatchee head coach John Springer. “Everyone of the girls gave a terrific effort all game long.”
The Panthers knew they were playing the top team in the state, and that it wouldn’t be an easy match, but the team’s communication and ability to execute their strategy and plan yielded a much better result.
“I liked the energy at the start,” Springer said. “We had a couple of shots early and had we capitalized on any of those it could have been a different game.”
Wenatchee defended a scoreless first half and 20 minutes into the second before the Trojans finally scored. Not long after that, they had their second.
“(The girls) never gave up, they kept battling,” Springer said.
Wenatchee’s game plan was executed to a tee. It forced Skyline to change formation, largely because of Piper Davidson, last year’s leading scorer for Wenatchee, as well as constant midfield pressure from Natalie Boles and Gisel Sanchez-Blanco.
Brooklyn Burgess stayed busy between the goalposts and kept the score from climbing higher.
“Overall, it was a great effort,” Springer said. “We’ll build off that.”
Wenatchee hosts Ingraham on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Eastmont volleyball falls to Chelan
CHELAN — The Eastmont High School volleyball team was hoping to find their first win after losing their season opener to Mount Si a few days previously.
The Wildcats lost their one meeting with Chelan early last year but with many of Chelan’s former starters graduated, they’re looking at a talented but revamped team when the two squads squared off in Chelan Tuesday night.
Eastmont lost the match in three sets to the Goats 25-12, 25-17 and 25-11.
Chelan is the three-time defending 1A State Champions who went 20-0 last season and collected a Caribou Trail League and District Championship. The Goats graduated five starters last year leaving only three returners — two of whom were starters.
Brynn Hughbanks and Josie Garfoot return for their sophomore and senior seasons, respectively, with all-league honors while Brynn was also tapped as a first-team all-state selection. They’ll help bring experience and stability to a young, new team.
Despite the loss, Eastmont head coach Karinne Davis pulled a lot of positives from the match, especially in the second set, exemplifying growth in her young team after just two games.
“Our second set was great,” Davis said. “After the first set, we made some adjustments on defense and we started picking up what they were putting down.”
On offense, the Wildcats started controlling the ball with more confidence, taking charge to settle the first pass and put their attack into motion from a solid foundation.
In the back row, Libero Micaela Stains and Abbie Gale were a constant presence on defense, and at the front, Avery Didjurgis defended the net with key blocks.
For the second set alone, Stains had 12 digs, Gale had six digs, Didjurgis had two blocks and two kills, and Brittany Howe added another two kills.
Eastmont plays at Selah on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Chelan plays at a Freeman (Rockford) tournament on Saturday.
Manson volleyball sweeps Cashmere
CASHMERE — The Cashmere and Manson High School volleyball teams began their seasons on Tuesday night and for a second straight year, the Trojans won in straight sets 25-14, 25-18 and 25-21.
Cashmere finished with an 11-8 record last year and were runner-up district champs after Chelan. They beat Omak after four close sets to earn a match with Freeman as the No. 2 seed in a CTL-NEA crossover but their hopes of advancing to the 1A state tournament were dashed with a 3-0 loss.
Manson finished third at the 2B State Tournament last year after beating Kalama in straight sets. From that roster Stella Petersen, Genesis Torres, Natalee Reyna, Teagan Byquist, and Camille Hutton return as starters. The Trojans can also count on Phinley Teague, Issa Wisdom, and Bailey Evans to contribute to the talented team.
Cashmere will play at a Freemont (Rockford) tournament on Saturday. Manson hosts Chelan on Monday at 6:30 p.m. after a tournament at the SunDome on Friday.
Other Tuesday prep results:
Soccer (girls)
- Othello 2, Quincy 1
- Cle Elum-Roslyn 4, Chelan 1
Volleyball
- Othello 3, Quincy 1
- Omak 3, Entiat 2