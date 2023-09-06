Photo Gallery: Eastmont, Cashmere girls go scoreless in their soccer game Tuesday night

Both Eastmont and Cashmere couldn't score in their soccer game Tuesday night at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl, coming away with a 0-0 draw.

WENATCHEE — After a tough, late loss to Selah in their season opener on Friday, the Eastmont High School girls’ soccer team hosted the Cashmere Bulldogs at the Apple Bowl late Tuesday night.

The Wildcats responded to a tight first half with more possessions in the second, creating more opportunities but neither side saw the ball hit the net and both had to settle for a nil-nil draw.

Eastmont's Jessica Ramirez, left, and Cashmere's Esther Walkley battle for possession of the ball during their teams' match at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl Tuesday night. The teams ended the contest in a scoreless draw.


