Photo gallery: Wenatchee sweeps Eastmont in volleyball

Wenatchee beat Eastmont in volleyball in three sets: 25-14, 25 - 12, and 15-15.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee and Eastmont High School volleyball teams began the Big Nine Conference regular season with a rivalry match against one another on Tuesday night.

Wenatchee demonstrated its powerful, consistent, and well-rounded approach, commanding two of the three sets with confidence but how the Wildcats responded in the third set, offers a glimpse at their tenacity and potential despite the loss.

Eastmont's Gracie Swedberg collides with Micaela Stains trying to get to the volleyball hit by Wenatchee in their match Tuesday night in Wenatchee. Wenatchee came away with a 3-set sweep in the contest.
At the end of a 3-set sweep over rival Eastmont in volleyball, Wenatchee senior Bri Sackman swings freshman Claire Demirjian in celebration Tuesday night at Wenatchee High School. 


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

