WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee and Eastmont High School volleyball teams began the Big Nine Conference regular season with a rivalry match against one another on Tuesday night.
Wenatchee demonstrated its powerful, consistent, and well-rounded approach, commanding two of the three sets with confidence but how the Wildcats responded in the third set, offers a glimpse at their tenacity and potential despite the loss.
The Panthers have come out on the better end of the exchange lately, winning seven of their last eight encounters against Eastmont with the Wildcats’ last win not all that long ago in the early part of the 2020-21 season.
Though Eastmont has struggled at the start of the season, they’ve earned their first victories by splitting their record at the SunDome Volleyball Festival over the weekend — the same tournament Wenatchee won without dropping a single match in six games — and perhaps that gave them the resilience necessary to go toe-to-toe with the Panthers in the final set.
Wenatchee won the first set 25-15. They had a habit of setting up their hitters at the net for powerful and precise kills from multiple sources. That’s one of their strengths — everyone and anyone is a threat at any point during the match.
“We have a lot of returners on the front line,” said Wenatchee’s first-year head coach Jordan McGregor-Hansen. ” We got everyone in and mixed up the rotations. Everyone meshed well together. That was nice to see.”
They were consistent at the net, in their defense, and on the serve which created a few more points with every possession and the Wildcats struggled to keep up. At times, however, Eastmont showed that despite their youth on the front line, they were capable of picking up points with well-timed blocks.
“Our blocking was great,” said Eastmont head coach Karinne Davis.
Wenatchee carried their momentum into the second set and won by a larger 25-12 margin. By this point, the gym was loud and piping hot, the first home game jitters were gone and they did all the same things but with fewer errors.
Then the third set came and it was a real barn burner. Wenatchee had a small, early lead, but with only a couple points on the board, Eastmont tied the match 2-2. One point later they had their first lead. Two points later they earned their largest lead of the game, 5-2.
Wenatchee’s errors climbed but not every Wildcat point was the result of a mistake.
Eastmont built a lead upon consistent serves and stronger follow-throughs at the net.
“(Eastmont) battled,” McGregor-Hansen said. “They were hitting back at us and they didn’t give up.”
For most of the set, the game was either tied or the score was separated by four points or less.
“Our hitters were swinging at the ball, our passing was on point, and our back row did a good job cleaning up,” Davis said.
Wenatchee had their own response. They held their composure despite the surge and slowly pulled back the lead. It would fluctuate a couple of more times but the Panthers reestablished their power at the net, reduced their mistakes, and pulled away to win by another 25-15 margin — sealing the rivalry match with a sweep.
“I got a special group of girls,” McGregor-Hansen said. “A handful of returners bring experience and maturity. They work hard, are competitive, and their everyone’s fan — no matter who’s on the court. Just a special group of girls who not only have the skills but are good people.”
Ava Jo Berry had 21 assists with six aces for Wenatchee. Emmi Tucker passed the ball with a 2.2 average while Maren Stuber, Sasha Dandridge, and Keira Demirjian all finished with four kills apiece.
“Wenatchee is a strong, good team,” Davis said. “We battled and didn’t roll over.”
Wenatchee hosts Sunnyside on Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastmont hosts Moses Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Manson volleyball tops Chelan and Oroville
MANSON — It took four closely contested sets to decide the victor of the Battle of the Valley, but when it finished Monday night, the Manson High School volleyball team beat Chelan 3-1, earning cross-lake rivalry bragging rights for the first time in at least two or more seasons.
Manson won the small school division of the SunDome Volleyball Festival on Friday and continues to demonstrate why they’re likely to go far this season.
Manson won the first set 25-20 before Chelan responded with a 25-22 win in the second. Manson won the last two 25-18 and 25-22 to seal the match.
In front of a full and energetic crowd, both teams fought for every point but Manson clicked into a rhythm they were able to sustain. The Trojan serves were precise and consistent and their defense ebbed and flowed in a way that stymied Chelan’s impactful outside hitter.
Despite the loss, Chelan’s young team had one of their better matches, showing growth while still so early in the season. Experience was one of the determining factors and Manson shined through with their efficiency and skill.
Natalee Reyna had 49 assists for Manson and went 12-for-12 on her serves. Genna Torres had a massive 38 digs and served 15-for-15. Stella Petersen had 32 kills, 20 digs, and served six aces. Teagan Byquist had 14 digs and seven kills. Camille Hutton had 10 digs, four kills, and served 15-for-15 with two aces. Bailey Evans had three kills and Isa Wisdom had two more and five digs. Phinley Teague finished with 15 digs.
Brynn Hughbanks led Chelan with 21 kills, 19 digs, two blocks and two aces. Marley Williams had four kills and 12 digs. Danika Dietrich and Alison Horner each added seven digs while Brooklyn Foyle, Kenzie Avery, and Josie Garfoot each had two blocks. Garfoot also finished with three aces.
Manson wins at Oroville
Manson swept Oroville in three sets Tuesday night, giving the Hornets their second loss of the season after their first 3-2 win over Pateros last Wednesday. Oroville finished last year’s season with a 2-15 record.
Manson hosts Tonasket on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Chelan plays at Ellensburg on Thursday at 7 p.m. Oroville hosts Liberty Bell on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Cashmere volleyball gives zilch to Zillah
ZILLAH — The Cashmere High School volleyball team traveled to Zillah on Tuesday and were looking for a repeat of the same 3-1 performance they enjoyed against the Leopards last season — a team that went on to have an 11-8 record within the 1A South Central Athletic Conference — but they didn’t. It was better.
Cashmere beat Zillah in three straight sets.
“They came ready to play,” said Cashmere head coach Katie Broadbent. “The girls are finding their groove with each.”
The Bulldogs have a host of new personnel but returner Faith Kert has led Cashmere in serving and assists.
“She’s a strong presence on the floor,” Broadbent said.
She was backed up by Maisy Smart who had 13 kills and Ellie Bessonette and Rylie Harnden each finished with eight kills.
“I’m super thankful for my coaching personnel and the bench really gave us a spark when we needed it.”
Cashmere is fresh off of a tournament at Freeman High School in Rockford where they went 4-1 on the day to beat Chelan in the consolation bracket.
Cashmere plays at Quincy on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Quincy volleyball irked by Ephrata
EPHRATA — After splitting their record between Othello and Wahluke, the Quincy High School volleyball team made the short trip to Ephrata to take on the Tigers Tuesday night.
It was their last preseason match before the start of Caribou Trail League play the following day and the Jacks were hoping to flip last year’s 3-0 loss to the Tigers but they knew they’d be a challenge — Ephrata has won most of the exchanges against Quincy and made it to the state tournament last year.
Ephrata began their season with a loss to a fellow 2A program — Pullman — in three sets. They handed that result off to 1A Omak just two days later — balancing their record.
The Tigers improved it with another three-set sweep of the Jacks — their first of the season.
Quincy hosts Cashmere on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Ephrata will compete at the College Place Tournament on Saturday.
Entiat volleyball pesters Pateros
PATEROS — With a narrow loss to Omak and a three-set sweep of Thorp on their record, the Entiat High School volleyball team looked to continue their winning streak against Pateros Tuesday night — it was both teams’ first Central Washington B League match of the season.
Pateros also had a split record to start the season, coming out on the better end of a 3-2 win over Bridgeport but then on the worse end against Oroville last week. Entiat tipped the winning scales in their favor with a dominant 3-0 sweep of Pateros
Entiat hosts Moses Lake Christian on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pateros plays at Easton on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Cascade soccer falls to Prosser
LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade High School girls’ soccer team suffered two difficult losses to start the season. First, to a larger Ephrata by a three-goal margin, and the latest in a one-goal shutout to a smaller Cle Elum-Roslyn last week.
Tuesday night, the Kodiaks would meet another challenging opponent — the 2A Prosser Mustangs. The Mustangs have had a strong start — dominating 4A Sunnyside in a 6-nil shutout, losing to Eisenhower in a one-goal game, and torching College Place 13-1.
In their third consecutive home game, the Kodiaks held Prosser to their slightest margin — outside the tie — but still lost 4-nil.
Cascade hosts East Valley (Yakima) on Saturday at noon.
Cashmere soccer outplays Okanogan
CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School soccer team was fresh off of a 3-1 win over Ephrata when they hosted the Okanogan Bulldogs Tuesday night and kept the streak alive with a 2-nil victory.
“It was a nice shutout,” said Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson. “Okanogan was very defensive, we created a number of chances and got a goal in each half. I’m happy with that.”
Okanogan’s last game was also against Ephrata but it yielded a vastly different result — a 9-1 loss.
Cashmere took a narrow 2-1 loss to Okanogan last year — a team that has since graduated at least 10 seniors, entering a rebuilding phase.
The first goal came in the 20th minute after Cashmere built up through the midfield with Esther Walkley at the helm. She slipped a pass through a narrow seam to Erin Ireland who knocked it in with her left from 15 yards out.
Cashmere created several opportunities. The reason the goal discrepancy wasn’t larger was in large part due to Okanogan’s keeper who pulled out multiple big saves.
But finally, in the second half, amidst a scramble and an Okanogan saving spree, Cashmere’s Gwen Ledesma won possession, did a step-over maneuver and buried it.
Cashmere called up a few players from the reserve team to fill spaces vacated by illness or injuries, providing the younger class with experience.
Cashmere prefers a higher-tempo game and was forced to adjust to the slower pace. But Tronson recognizes the leadership he sees in his seniors Walkley and Yaselyn Mejia, who continually step up in big ways.
Cashmere plays at Overlake on Saturday at 1 p.m. Okanogan will play Cle Elum-Roslyn at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Chelan soccer suffers 1-goal loss to Royal
ROYAL — The Chelan High School girls’ soccer team was still looking for their first win after four games when they made the trip to Royal.
The Goats’ season hasn’t been easy — packing their preseason schedule with skilled and competitive teams — and the Knights wouldn’t mark a change. But like the Goats, the Knights have struggled in the early part of their season — losing twice to Puyallup and Ephrata by wide margins and tying with Naches Valley.
Chelan beat Royal last year in a 2-nil shutout but fell 1-0 Tuesday night.
They slowly adjusted to a turf field and Royal's physical brand of play. Chelan controlled most of the possession and directed a few shots at the goal but they went wide of their mark.
The only goal didn't come until the second half. Despite the loss it was Chelan's best game to date. Introducing a new system, they've adapted and only seem to improve with each game.
Chelan hosts Brewster on Thursday at 4 p.m.