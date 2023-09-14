WENATCHEE — It had been almost two years since anyone other than Wenatchee had won the rivalry between the Wenatchee and Eastmont High School girls’ soccer programs.
Wednesday night, at the Apple Bowl, the Wildcats broke that streak in another perfect example of a thriving rivalry — where one goal decides the outcome and both teams are giving their all.
Perhaps Wenatchee head coach John Springer said it best, “It was a classic Eastmont-Wenatchee one-point game. It could have gone either way. I don’t expect the next time to be any different.”
For the first time this season and in their first Big Nine Conference regular season match, the Panthers and Wildcats met on the pitch.
Both teams were working through the clunky, experimental phase of the preseason when they both found their footing last Saturday with 4-1 victories over their opponents — Wenatchee over Ingraham and Eastmont over Central Valley.
This rivalry game was where their true forms were beginning to take shape and from the first whistle it was clear both sides had the confidence and ability to create and it would likely boil down to mistakes and finishing opportunities.
Wenatchee held and retained possession through much of the game. They created many shots that built up through a physical midfield but most of them missed the frame — except one.
In the 18th minute, the Boles sisters connected in front of the Eastmont goal off of a throw-in. Berkeley pulled the ball off a defender's foot and crossed it to the center penalty marker where Natalie teed up and buried it in the net for the lead.
“We controlled most of the match,” Springer said. “We just didn't capitalize on as many opportunities. (Eastmont) did a really good job of capitalizing on theirs.”
That lead held through halftime and the Panthers continued to create in the second half even in the final minutes when they sent a shot off the goalpost just inches away from an equalizer.
But the second half is where Eastmont’s conditioning showed. It fed their ability to quickly counterattack out of the defense and set up their forwards with leading through-balls.
“Our girls fought hard,” said Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado. “They didn’t put their heads down.”
In the 54th minute, Eastmont’s build-up and chances coalesced when Kylee Maytrychit crossed the ball to Liliana Johnson from 18 yards out who tapped in the equalizer.
The game-winner came in the 71st minute when Sarah Downs sent the ball to Mik Chandler for the finish.
“(Mik) is a freshman still growing into the program,” Hurtado said. “She made a difference.”
Both coaches see the few lapses on defense, fitness, or finishing as things to address — you’re never done puzzling over your team as a coach — but what they also saw was a never-give-up attitude and high-quality, physical execution on offense not just with their own teams, but in the other.
Wenatchee plays at Sunnyside on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastmont plays at Moses Lake on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cascade volleyball loses season opener to Okanogan
OKANOGAN — The first match of the preseason for the Cascade High School volleyball team was on the road Wednesday night when they took on the Okanogan Bulldogs.
Last year, the Kodiaks went 3-11 with one of those losses dealt in three sets by Okanogan. Two of their wins were against Quincy and the other was against Naches Valley.
Okanogan is already 2-0 after beating Tonasket and Lake Roosevelt in straight sets and they kept their streak alive with another three-set sweep of the Kodiaks.
But despite the loss, Cascade’s first-year head coach Tony Mora didn’t feel they left empty-handed.
“We got what we wanted out of it,” he said.
With a young team and a new program, Mora valued the experience earned while competing against a talented team like Okanogan with a fast offense.
For many of the Kodiaks, this was their first experience on varsity but if you peered out onto the court in the middle of the match while ignoring the scoreboard, you’d likely find it difficult to pin down who exactly had the lead.
“The fight they had and the energy level,” Mora said. “They just kept going. It felt good.”
They were also short two starters — one to illness and the other to injury — and forced to call up a player with no previous volleyball experience. It didn’t seem to matter much, she got in the mix and finished key blocks, all things Mora was pleased to see.
Okanogan kept the Kodiaks busy with their offensive pace. Their serving was consistent and precise and their setter orchestrated a well-run offense.
While they continue to experiment and gain experience, the Kodiaks only take the loss as a lesson learned.
Cascade hosts East Valley (Yakima) on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Okanogan plays at Oroville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Cashmere volleyball takes Quincy in a 4-set match
QUINCY — The Cashmere High School volleyball team had just swept the Zillah Leopards the night before they made the trip to Quincy to face the Jackrabbits for their first Caribou Trail League match of the season Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs lost their first match to Manson but followed that up with a strong finish at the Freeman Tournament last weekend. They beat the Jacks twice last year and have held a higher winning percentage in the matchup over the years.
The Jacks had a game the night before as well, only theirs resulted in a tough three-set loss to Ephrata just a few days after sweeping Wahluke.
After four sets, Cashmere was the first to win three and clinch the match.
Cashmere hosts Brewster on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Quincy plays at Naches Valley on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Eastmont slow-pitch softball drops doubleheader to Chiawana
PASCO — The Eastmont High School slow-pitch softball team dropped a doubleheader to a formidable team on Tuesday.
The Wildcats lost the opener to Chiawana 8-2 and the final 12-2.
Bella Clinton had an RBI for Eastmont while Elizabeth Heinz, Halle Pierce, Ava Garcia, and Aubree Clark all went 2-for-3 in the opener. Heinz went 2-for-3 again in the final game while Liz Fulbright went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Jace Burkhart went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
“They are the two-time defending state champs and looked the part,” said Eastmont head coach Michael Koch.
Eastmont plays a doubleheader at Moses Lake on Thursday starting at 3 p.m.