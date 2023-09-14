Photo gallery: Eastmont comes from behind to beat Wenatchee in soccer

Wenatchee's 1-0 halftime lead evaporates as Eastmont scores twice in the second half to win in their soccer match Wednesday night.

WENATCHEE — It had been almost two years since anyone other than Wenatchee had won the rivalry between the Wenatchee and Eastmont High School girls’ soccer programs.

Wednesday night, at the Apple Bowl, the Wildcats broke that streak in another perfect example of a thriving rivalry — where one goal decides the outcome and both teams are giving their all.

230916-sportslocal-ehswhssoccer 01.jpg
Wenatchee's Logan Grosdidier hits the artificial turf as she is tripped up trying to score in her team's soccer match against Eastmont Wednesday night. Wenatchee held a halftime lead but Eastmont scored twice in second half to win 2-1 in Wenatchee. 
230916-sportslocal-ehswhssoccer 02.jpg
Eastmont celebrates their come from behind win over Wenatchee Wednesday night in their girls soccer match.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

