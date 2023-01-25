230125-sportslocal-bowling 01.jpg
Buy Now

World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School bowler Ava Porter jumps into the air after hitting her fifth strike in a row to finish off her first game and get to 201 pins Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in a match against Moses Lake. For more photos of Wenatchee and Eastmont's matches, see wenatcheeworld.com.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Wenatchee bowling peaking at the right moment

EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee bowling added another win to their belt Tuesday afternoon, beating Moses Lake 3-1 to improve their league record to a near-perfect 11-1.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?