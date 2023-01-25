Wenatchee bowling peaking at the right moment
EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee bowling added another win to their belt Tuesday afternoon, beating Moses Lake 3-1 to improve their league record to a near-perfect 11-1.
The Panthers have had a few ups and downs, but overall an impressive season so far, and they seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect moment, late in the season.
“This was actually our best bowling as a team so far this year,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jeremy Anders said. “It’s a big confidence boost for the girls to know we are clicking at the right time and making it this far as a team.”
That bowling acumen spilled down to the junior varsity, who posted scores high enough to beat Moses Lake’s varsity. A sign of a solid future for Wenatchee bowling.
Charlene Campbell led Wenatchee by rolling a 225 and 180. Eva Porter followed with a 201 and 192. Lily Davis finished with a 181.
Districts start this Friday. The top four teams from the Big 9 — Wenatchee, West Valley, Eastmont, and Eisenhower — will compete. Only the top two teams from this meet will advance to state.
“Our goal at the start of the year was to make it to state,” Anders said. “But we have to go in and take care of business first.”
Wenatchee starts Districts at Eastmont Lanes Friday at 11 a.m.
EAST WENATCHEE — Tuesday afternoon’s loss to West Valley, thankfully, doesn’t hurt Eastmont bowling’s third-place ranking in the Big 9, or their spot at Districts.
The Wildcats made it a tight meet, but the number two Rams edged them slightly 3-2.
Eastmont lost by total pins, but a young team with limited experience has come far.
“We have a lot of freshmen,” Eastmont Bowling Head Coach Christy Binge said. “And many of our juniors and sophomores have only two years of experience. To come in third and go to districts — that only helps us.”
Jillian Castle rolled a 212 to lead the Wildcats.
“She’s a sophomore and just keeps getting better and better,” Binge said.
Eastmont starts Districts at Eastmont Lanes this Friday at 11 a.m.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Binge said. “I think we will do well.”
