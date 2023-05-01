MALAGA — The latest Big Nine boys’ golf POD was hosted by Wenatchee High School at the Three Lakes Golf Course on Monday afternoon and after an initial spritz of rain to interrupt their warm-up, the weather slowly waned for a decent day.
Eastmont pulled enough low scores to rival West Valley, the Big Nine leader, to within 10 points. West Valley finished with the best accumulative team score of 289 and Eastmont came in second with 299. Wenatchee would slide into fourth after Moses Lake with a score of 322.
“We had our best POD of the year,” said Wenatchee head coach Dave Jagla. “These guys played well and their hard work is paying off.”
Wenatchee’s Jackson Bishop shot a 75, Luke Thrapp had a 76, Aiden Freeman scored an 85, Lukas Jackson shot an 86, Gage Turner had an 87, and Ben Huber finished with a 100.
“We are trying to peak in two weeks for districts,” Jagla said.
Eastmont’s Cal Anderson shot a 71, Andrew Pope scored a 72, Andy Hobson had a 73, Lucas Babst shot an 83, Adrien Ruffins had an 85, and Quentin Martinez shot a 93.
“It was a great team effort,” said Eastmont head coach Spencer Ellis. “We’ll keep working hard to prep for districts in two weeks.”
Wenatchee will compete at the Inland Empire Golf Tournament hosted by Lewis and Clark High School at Indian Canyon Golf Course on Tuesday at 8 a.m. They’ll also host Easmont the next day, Wednesday, at Rock Island Golf Course at 1 p.m.
