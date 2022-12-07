World photo/Don Seabrook Joey Slesk with Wenatchee takes first place in the 200 Yard Freestyle in his team's first home meet of the season against West Valley Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Panthers dominated the meet 118-40. For more photos, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee's Ben Sagerser performs a dive, winning first place in his team's first home meet of the season against West Valley Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Panthers dominated the meet 118-40.
WENATCHEE — The boys from Wenatchee returned to the James Elwyn Aquatic Center Tuesday, and came away with a win over the West Valley Rams.
During the meet, the Panthers finished with an overall score of 118, while West Valley finished with 40. Wenatchee swimmers, both individually and as members of a relay team, finished first in each event.
Sophomore Ben Madson qualified for the State 4A Championships in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.2. Madson also finished first in the heat, roughly 19 seconds ahead of the next finisher.
Madson finished second in the 100 meter butterfly at 55.46 seconds, behind senior Austin Elwyn. Elwyn finished first in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 53.21.
In the 50 freestyle, Elwyn finished first at 23.0 seconds. West Valley junior Wyatt Anderson finished second at 25.6, while West Valley first year swimmer Luke Cardenas finished third at 27.89 seconds.
Elwyn was also part of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays that finished in first place.
In the 500 meter freestyle, Wenatchee senior Joey Slesk finished first at 6:12.01 while West Valley junior Eli Krueger finished second at 6:28.70 seconds.
During the 1 meter dive, Wenatchee junior Ben Sagerser finished first with 171.05 points.
Wenatchee finished first, second and third in the 100 meter freestyle. Senior Logan Wolverton finished first at 1:04.15, first year swimmer Hunter Krahenbuhl came in second at 1:11.54 and sophomore Finn Malone took third at 1:12.89.
Wenatchee took the top two spots in the 100 meter backstroke, with first year swimmer Aiden Grigsby first at 1:08.69 and senior Gabe Hunsaker second at 1:19.18.
The Panthers will next host a home swim meet on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.
