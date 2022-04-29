WENATCHEE — With a ceremony commemorating the Panther’s seniors between games of the doubleheader, Wenatchee fittingly sent two seniors to the mound to start. And they certainly made their last time on the hill at Rec Park count.
After a 9-7 victory Tuesday, Wenatchee needed to take both games to cap off the sweep against Davis and climb back to .500.
The Panthers did just that, taking both on a breezy and cool, albeit partly sunny, Friday afternoon.
Game 1
The first game was about as low stress as a baseball game can get. Wenatchee never trailed and led the entire way other than a scoreless top half of the inning.
The Panthers scored early and often before the bats went silent. The first three batters, Tyler Schuyleman, Connor Christensen and Luke Baier reached base on two singles and a walk. The lineup batted around in the first and ended the inning with seven runs before the Pirates pitcher had a chance to settle in.
The bats then went silent until fifth, when Wenatchee capitalized on a Davis error and tacked on another run. After the game, Head Coach Josh Ervin said his squad “abandoned our approach a little bit.”
On the mound, two pitchers teamed up to toss a shutout. Hayden Schooler pitched four and two-thirds scoreless frames. While the Pirates never crossed home plate, they had opportunities to do so. Schooler worked around a walk in the first inning, kept the Pirates off the board after loading the bases in the second and kept two more baserunners from scoring in the fourth inning.
“Hayden got off to a little bit of a rough start there,” Ervin said. “Once he got rolling, and we got behind him offensively, he did a good job pitching tonight.”
In the fifth, he turned it over to Preston Brownlee, who stranded his inherited runner to end the 5th and pitched two more scoreless frames in relief.
Game 2
While the result was the same, the style differed during the nightcap.
Senior Isaac England got the start in game two for Wenatchee and, after a rocky start to the frame, limited the damage to three runs. Once in a groove, England worked five more scoreless, stress-free frames for Wenatchee.
“Working ahead in the count, letting his defense work for him, and that’s a difference-maker for us when he’s on the hill,” Ervin said.
Fellow senior Tyler Schuyleman then took the mound to finish off the game in the seventh, working a scoreless frame and striking out the side.
Ervin said the Panthers had a bit more steady approach on offense.
“Game two saw us get back to the roots that we’ve been working with these guys all year,” Ervin said. “And the result is we get hits. We get baserunners. We score runs. And when they stay with it, it’s a good thing.”
In the first, they scored two on an Evan Smith single with the bases loaded to cut the lead to 3-2. They tied the game at three on a fielder’s choice in the second. The rally ended with a Luke Baier caught stealing.
In the third, Wenatchee took the lead after an attempt by Davis’ catcher to throw out the runner on third base soared into left field. Joe Schuyleman then worked a walk to reload the bases, but a popup stopped the bleeding for Davis.
And in the fourth, Wenatchee scored on an infield single to take a 5-3 lead. England then helped his cause and worked a walk to force in a walk and give Wenatchee a 6-3 lead.
While Wenatchee failed to load the bases in the fifth, they tacked on another run after a Tyler Schuyleman double and a Connor Christensen single. Christensen later came around to score on a Schooler double. Brownlee got in on the action with a hit off the end of the bat that went about three feet down the third baseline. Brownlee made it to second after the Davis catcher's throw found its way into right field.