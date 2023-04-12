230413-newslocal-whstennis 01.jpg
Wenatchee High School's Avery Thomas returns a shot from Eisenhower's Tsukiko Kiyomi in the first set of their tennis match Wednesday at the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club. Thomas won the match 6-0, 6-1.

WENATCHEE — One day after splitting team wins between Eastmont at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club, Wenatchee was back hosting the Eisenhower Cadets, only this time they didn’t have to split a thing.

The Wenatchee girls swept Ike 7-0 and the boys won 6-1.

Kai Mueller, Wenatchee, returns a shot from Eisenhower's Christian Salas in their match Wednesday at the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club.


