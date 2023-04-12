Wenatchee High School's Avery Thomas returns a shot from Eisenhower's Tsukiko Kiyomi in the first set of their tennis match Wednesday at the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club. Thomas won the match 6-0, 6-1.
The Wenatchee girls swept Ike 7-0 and the boys won 6-1.
“I was super proud,” said Wenatchee head coach Jackie Andrewjeski. “They played really well. Avery and Katelyn came out strong.”
Wenatchee’s number-one single, Avery Thomas, number-two single, Katelyn Murphy, and number-three single, Jenna Thrapp, all won their matches in straight sets.
“Jenna played the best I've seen her this season,” Andrewjeski said.
The number-four singles match was a nail-biter. Kenzie Murphy won the first match 6-0 but lost the second in a tiebreaker 6-7. She won the match in the third set after a super tiebreaker 10-2.
“The second set slipped away but she came back with a vengeance,” Andrewjeski said. “She paired a powerful forehand and backhand with smart play.”
The number-one girls' doubles team, Sienna Kaufman and Clara Shattuck, and the number-two doubles team, Ava Kerr and Taylor Finley, won their matches in straight sets.
The number-three doubles team, Lauren Bixby and Lauren Black won the first set 6-4 and won the second after a tiebreaker.
“They won with tenacious play,” Andrewjeski said. “Teamwork on the doubles side was outstanding. They’re coming up to the next level which is exciting to see.”
For the boys, the number-one single, Kai Mueller, the number-two single, Aidan Shattuck, and the number-three single, Noah Payen, all won their matches in straight sets.
The number-four singles match was closer. Jacob McAllister won the first set 6-1 but lost the last two 3-6 and 3-6.
Even with a mix of new pairings, the boys' doubles teams swept Ike in straight sets. The number-one doubles team was Everett White and Ben Lewis. The number-two doubles team was Austin Bromiley and Owen Tveten. The number-three doubles team, which had a JV-bubble player step up to fill in an open spot, was Liam Schmidt and Ben Bordon.
“It was fun to see Liam try hard and hustle to compete at the varsity level,” said Wenatchee boys coach Mueller. “It was nice to try new pairings at doubles and see it work — that's encouraging. I also saw a lot of great learning moments for tennis and life skill building.”
Wenatchee plays in the Tri-Cities Invite this Friday and Saturday.
