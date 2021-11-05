YAKIMA — Not only was Wildcat football able to finish their regular season with a bang, they sealed their spot at State, with a defensively dominant showcase over the West Valley Rams Thursday night, winning 48-14.
“We played well,” Eastmont Head Coach Mike Don said.
“Well’ might not cover it. Though The first quarter was a neck-and-neck battle, each squad dropping 14 points, every quarter thereafter was a defensive shutout for Eastmont.
“That first quarter West Valley had one good drive and eventually converted one of our turnovers,” Don said. “After that our defense created turnovers and scored on two. And our offense put some drives together.”
Eastmont added three more touchdowns in the second quarter to lead at half 35-14. By the end of the night they added another touchdown and two field goals.
The Wildcats forced four turnovers and a blocked punt from Nathan Chang. Two of these turnovers led to touchdowns. Hunter Moore ran back an interception, and Chang gathered a forced fumble, and ran it through the goal line.
On offense, Gunnar Peterson had 106 rushing yards and a touchdown for Eastmont. Austin Ruffins followed with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown. Brooks Trovato finished with three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Cameron Pope, the kicker, was two-for-two on field goals and eight touchbacks.
“He was a real weapon for us,” Don said.
If Wenatchee beats Moses Lake Friday night, Eastmont takes first place in the Big 9. If Wenatchee loses, the Wildcats tie for second.
Eastmont finishes the regular season with an 8-2 record.
The State seeding committee meets this Sunday to finalize the seeding for the tournament.
