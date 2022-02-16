Wildcats start slow but recover in second half to pull out comeback win over Grizzlies

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont trailed the entire night Wednesday against Sunnyside. But it’s the fourth quarter that matters most.
The Wildcats, behind a standout performance from junior Eamon Monahan, pulled away from the Grizzlies over the final five minutes and scratched out a 67-61 comeback win in the first round of district playoffs. Eastmont will now face Wenatchee, who beat Moses Lake 55-41, Friday night.
“We just kept battling,” head coach George Juarez said. “We weren’t in a really good rhythm offensively but we didn’t let the game get away from us and just kept at it. Then we had that little sprint at the end. It doesn’t matter until the final (buzzer).”
The Wildcats looked completely out of it in the first half. They gave up a ton of offensive rebounds and second-chance points and made uncharacteristic mistakes in the offensive end. Eastmont also got caught out of position on their rotations a few times, allowing Sunnyside to pour in a few 3-pointers in the first quarter and take a 19-13 lead.
Eastmont didn’t look much better offensively in the second quarter but neither did Sunnyside. Both teams scored just 21 combined points in the quarter.
It wasn’t exactly a barn-burner. The Wildcats were able to flip a switch though in the third quarter. Tyrell Malcolm got going with a 3-pointer and nice and-1 finish, which sparked the offense. But Monahan, who finished with a game-high 28 points, completely took over with his old-man game.
Bank shots, quick 10-footer pull-ups, and tantalizing drives to the hoop, Monahan had it all working Wednesday night. At one point, the junior banked in three straight shots from just below the elbow — emulating his best Tim Duncan. Monahan scored 20 of his 28 total points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a good player,” Juarez said. “Not only is he a good player though, he works hard in practice and he’s a great human being. Every once in a while you have those special kids come through a program and he’s one of them. I’d much rather have him on our team than on Sunnyside’s.”
Eastmont chipped away at the Sunnyside lead and eventually took the lead for good in the fourth quarter after Monahan converted a skillful left-handed layup and Malcolm banged in a contested 3-pointer. The Wildcats bumped their lead to six before Monahan put the game away with his third 3-pointer of the game.
Malcolm fouled out with five minutes left in the game but still finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ethan Easley chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Sunnyside’s Brent Maldonado paced the Grizzlies with 21 points six rebounds. Noah McNair chipped in 14 points and five rebounds and Ricardo Salinas finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
With the win, the Wildcats advance to the second round of the single-elimination district playoffs and host Wenatchee Friday night. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
“That’ll be a good atmosphere and good game,” Juarez said. “The last couple have been good games, we look forward to the opportunity.”