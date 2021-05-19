EAST WENATCHEE — Bowling isn’t exactly a sport that requires a long ramp-up period to get ready for the season, which was evident given that teams had just two days to dial in before Wednesday’s season-opener.
But some rust is generally expected, especially with teams working back into competition form after more than a year off.
The Eastmont Wildcats exhibited none of those early butterflies Wednesday against Eisenhower, sweeping the Cadets in all three games with a 2,020-1,755 total pin count. Teams typically play a pair of four-person games and two Bakers (multiple bowlers combining to bowl one game), but the rules were modified this season to a best-of-three format — with all games being four person.
Head coach Christy Binge was as excited as the girls for the first match. And early impressions were good.
“We did pretty well I think for two days,” Binge said after the win. “I enjoy coaching the girls. They are all very nice and love to bowl.”
There was no denying that on Wednesday. The girls were as boisterous as ever following a strike or spare with cheers like “We are?” “Eastmont” ringing through Eastmont Lanes.
Team anchor Katie Heinz started off slow; she had a 75 heading into the seventh frame but after rolling a strike, she found momentum. Heinz closed out the next two frames and bowled a turkey in the 10th to finish with a 174. Fellow junior Colby Hull bowled a game-high 176. Senior Alivia Ellington rolled a 146 and leadoff Kate Ferguson bowled a 155. The Wildcats won the first game by nearly 100 pins.
With the first game out of the way, the Wildcats bowled with confidence in the second. At one point, they had closed seven straight frames as a team (twice) and Heinz closed her final eight frames to finish with a 202. Hull followed up right behind her with a 179. Jordan May rolled a 171 and Ferguson bowled a 140. Eastmont won the second game 673-553.
Already up 2-0, Eastmont had already won the match, but the squad continued to bowl and had its best all-around game of the day to win 696-647. Heinz paced the Wildcats with a 206 and had just one open frame, Hull bowled a 179, May a 171 and Ferguson a 140.
While the junior varsity girls had no impact on team scoring, first-year bowler Audrey Slagle was tremendous in her first competition. The junior followed up a 68 in the first game with a 129 in the second, highlighted by a hambone (four-straight strikes) in the middle frames.
The Wildcats will have some time the rest of the week to practice before traveling to Yakima to challenge West Valley on Monday. First ball is at 3 p.m.