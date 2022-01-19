WENATCHEE — Isaac Jones and the Wenatchee Valley College men's basketball team have been on a roll since Saturday.
The Knights won their third straight on Wednesday after topping Walla Walla 107-102, and Jones scored an eye-popping 61 points on 26-of-35 shooting and grabbed 15 rebounds. Wowza.
The Warriors were a splintered squad from the start. The only man on the bench was their coach, rendering them effectively a five man team. But despite their handicap, the Warriors were able to give the Knights a good test, keeping it fairly close throughout.
“We started off well,” Wenatchee head coach Jeremy Harden said. “I would have liked us to finish a lot better.”
The Warriors came out with energy and built a six-point lead through the first eight minutes. But Wenatchee flipped a switch offensively and chipped away. The Knights eventually took the lead with eight minutes left in the half. WVC pushed its lead to eight before heading into the locker room.
“We got the lead and played a little too loose," Harden said. "For them to only have five guys, I give them a lot of credit. The minute you make a mistake on defense, they capitalize."
Throughout the game, Isaac Jones was a force to be reckoned with. It was a near certainty that if the ball got to his hands in the paint, there was little of anything the Warriors could do to stop him. So the Knights fed him. A lot.
By the end of the first half Jones had 35 points and nine rebounds. The second half was much the same.
A few minutes into the second half Wenatchee went on a run that inflated their lead to 25. But with no bench the Warriors found a way, mostly with 3-pointers, to claw back to within four with under a minute left in the contest.
“Those guys can really shoot it,” Harden said. “Their coach has them playing at a high level. It's hard to prepare for a team that can shoot that well until you’re in the game. You can defend them, put a hand in their face, and they’ll shoot right over you.”
The run the Warriors went on was a blizzard from deep, they finished the night 15-of-30 from behind the arc. This surge was impressive, but not enough.
After Jones, Nian Allen led Wenatchee with 18 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Roy also finished with 17 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds.
For Walla Walla, Jake Wells led with 34 points, Josh Gillespie followed with 30 points, and 12 rebounds, and Covy Kelly finished with 23 points and four steals.
Wenatchee’s record improves to 6-10.
Walla Walla’s record falls to 3-9.
Wenatchee hosts North Idaho next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.