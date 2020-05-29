The South Lakeshore Trail isn’t what you’d expect from the name.
The trail winds near Lake Chelan, which peeks out between trees and can be spotted from steep cliff sides. But hikers rarely ever travel next to the lake itself along this 18-mile stretch of trail. The icy-blue waters of the lake elude hikers for almost the entirety of the adventure.
On May 23, a friend and I decided to spend our Memorial Day weekend hiking. It was a bit of a tricky situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Forest Service was allowing hikers to use trails in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest — and most trailheads had reopened as of May 22 — but campgrounds were closed.
I thought we couldn’t hike from the Prince Creek Campground, so I had planned for us to be dropped off at Stehekin. We’d then hike down the South Lakeshore Trail, grab the Fish Creek Trail and camp at Round Lake.
But when we got to the Lady of the Lake in Chelan, we discovered they were dropping hikers off at Prince Creek. So we made a quick decision and planned to do the whole South Lakeshore Trail.
The first day of hiking was remarkably different than the second. We spent most of the time hiking along rocky cliffs through fields of rough grass and ponderosa pine trees. Then we would descend into narrow canyons with babbling creeks and some vegetation, including blooming dogwood trees and giant bushes with white, fluffy flowers.
Usually when I go on a hike I check the distance and elevation gain beforehand, but we hadn’t predicted doing the whole trail and so I felt a bit unprepared.
One thing that quickly became apparent was there was a lot more elevation gain than we expected. We found ourselves climbing up steep cliffs again and again.
The second thing was we were hearing that the trail between Prince Creek and Moore Point was 8 miles, but our campground was 11 miles away.
We passed two camping areas along the way, including a nice shelter at Meadow Creek. But we decided we wanted to push onward, thinking we only had 8 miles to go. Eight miles became 9 and then 10 and finally 11.
We crawled into Moore Point on the first day, fairly tired at about 7 p.m., hastily set up our tent, ate trail mix and went to bed.
On Sunday we woke up and needed to make a choice. We could either hang out at Moore Point or hike into Stehekin.
My hiking partner was hurting from the first day, and we were worried about waking up early on Monday and catching the boat. So we decided to pick up camp and finish the trip.
The second day we encountered a lot more vegetation — ferns, thick brush and even more wildflowers. It was absolutely beautiful walking beneath deciduous trees as sunlight filtered and flickered between the leaves. Bushes in full bloom pressed against us on both sides as we walked along the trail.
We did encounter two rattlesnakes, including one gentleman who didn’t want to move. I attempted to whack the ground near him, but he decided he was happy where he was, so my partner had to go off the trail to avoid him.
We were still a bit tired, so we spent part of the day at a shelter that sat along Lake Chelan. I dipped my feet into the water there, but quickly jumped out. It was way too cold for me.
While there I also cast my fishing pole a couple of times and got two large trout on the line, but both managed to escape before I could reel them in completely.
We got into Stehekin late and tried to set up the tent at the Forest Service’s campground, but all of the water was turned off and there wasn’t a way to get down to the lake. We walked into Stehekin and asked a few people where we could camp. We found a place relatively close to the lake and were able to crash for the rest of the night.
On Monday morning we got up and explored Stehekin. We walked about 2 miles to the Stehekin Pastry Co. and got coffee and breakfast, including a quiche and stuffed croissant. It was exquisite after two days of hiking.
Stehekin is a beautiful place. The forests are dense and full of twisty trees that seem old to me, but the undergrowth is limited. It’s a forest you can actually walk through in places, which I adore. It is also a bit swampy, as it is at the mouth of the Stehekin River.
That afternoon we grabbed the Lady of the Lake boat and headed home sunburnt and tired, but satisfied.
According to the Washington Trails Association, the Lakeshore Trail is 4,030 feet of elevation gain. I find that a bit hard to believe; my GPS suggested we did about 2,700 feet. But both my measurement and the trails association agree that it’s about 18 miles: 11 from Prince Creek to Moore Point and 7 from Moore Point to Stehekin.
I would definitely recommend this hike for backpackers looking for a well-established trail with easy places to stop along the way. It is a bit challenging to do it in two days unless you’re in good shape.