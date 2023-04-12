EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont was on a 5-game winning streak when they hosted the Chiawana Riverhawks on their home softball field Tuesday night. The Wildcats made it six consecutive wins after the opener, 12-8, but that abruptly ended after the second game which Chiawana won, 10-3.
“We played well,” said Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson. “We battled the whole way through in both games.”
Chiawana’s recent loss to Hanford was only their second this season before Eastmont handed them their third. To begin, the opener favored the Riverhawks. They had a 3-run lead after three innings but Eastmont had it tied after the fourth.
The Wildcats took the lead in the second half of the game after outscoring Chiawana 9-5. Eastmont scored 12 runs off of nine hits.
Ellise Holben led Eastmont with four RBIs, three runs, a double, and a colossal home run. Bella Clinton had two RBIs and scored three runs while going 2-for-4. Callie Duncan had two RBIs and went 1-for-3. Emily Osborn was responsible for Eastmont’s second homer. She also went 1-for-3 and scored two runs.
Brittany Howe pitched every inning and gave up 11 hits and eight runs but finished with 11 strikeouts.
The second game went differently. It was scoreless after the first inning before Chiawana put four unanswered runs on the board over the next two innings. Each team then scored one run in each of the next two innings to maintain the 4-run gap that favored Chiawana. The dagger came in the final inning when Chiawana outscored Eastmont 4-1. Chiawana scored 10 runs off of 12 hits.
“The error bug caught us in the second game,” Johnson said. “Chiawana is a good team and they hit the ball well. It was nice for us to see some really good competition.”
Maddie Woods led Eastmont with an RBI and one scored run. Osborn went 2-for-4 and finished with an RBI and a double. Howe cracked another homer to earn an RBI and score one run. Holben went 1-for-3 and scored one run.
Elizabeth Heinz pitched every inning and gave up 12 hits, and a walk, but finished with six strikeouts.
Eastmont’s record is now 6-3.
Eastmont hosts Davis for a doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
