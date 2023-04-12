EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont was on a 5-game winning streak when they hosted the Chiawana Riverhawks on their home softball field Tuesday night. The Wildcats made it six consecutive wins after the opener, 12-8, but that abruptly ended after the second game which Chiawana won, 10-3.

“We played well,” said Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson. “We battled the whole way through in both games.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

