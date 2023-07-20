WENATCHEE — After enduring their first sweep of the season in Victoria last weekend, the AppleSox got off on the right foot Monday, beginning a 12-game, four-series stint in 15 days at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium with a sweep of the Bend Elks — their sixth of the summer.
Before the Bend series began, Wenatchee’s loss to Victoria (29-12) put them in third place for the second-half season standings in the North Division of the West Coast League (WCL) and one game behind Kelowna (21-7) — the division leader. It wouldn’t stay that way for long.
Monday
The Bend Elks (18-21) were on a four-game winning streak and had recently swept the Port Angeles Lefties (11-27) before they met Wenatchee (28-11) for their second series of the summer. The Elks hit double digits in their last four games, outscoring their competition 49-21. Monday night, that all came to an end.
It might not have looked like it at the time — as the Elks defended a 6-1 lead after four-and-a-half innings — but the AppleSox aimed to mount a comeback at the bottom of the fifth inning.
An eight-run onslaught ended the inning, earning the ‘Sox enough runs to take a lead they’d never hand back. It was only the third time the team had reached that total in a single inning this season.
Wenatchee shut out Bend for the remaining four innings while scoring two more runs in the sixth to win by the same 5-run deficit, 11-6, they were pinned to. It broke a three-game losing streak — their worst of the season. The final two runs came after an Izzy Lopez sacrificial fly and after Brandham Ponce stole home.
Six AppleSox hitters finished with an RBI. Of those players, Carson Ohland, MJ Sweeney, Nick Putnam and Frankie Carney each finished with two hits while Reeve Boyd and Lopez had a hit apiece. Carney also scored his 30th run of the season — the 30th AppleSox player to do so.
Wenatchee scored 11 runs off 11 hits with two errors and Bend scored six runs off eight hits with three errors.
Felix Schlede started the first three innings for Wenatchee, giving up two hits, one run and two walks with four strikeouts. Braiden Boyd relieved for 2/3 innings while giving up three hits, four runs and three walks with one strikeout. Joseph Rajo followed for 1 1/3 inning to earn the win with one hit, one run and two walks with three strikeouts. Jadon Williamson closed the final four innings for the save while giving up only two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
“As a reliever, we kind of dream about those moments,” Rajo said in an interview with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “My mentality was just to keep my team in it. Throw strikes and attack — it worked out.”
Carson Ohland was responsible for Wenatchee’s lone run before the fifth inning. He clobbered a 375-foot solo homer in the third inning — his first of the summer and the AppleSox’s third in as many days.
Sweeney flipped the eight-run mechanism into motion when he reached base off a bunted single in the fifth. A single and two errors followed before five straight singles amassed the enormous single-inning total. 12 Wenatchee batters visited the plate.
“I got it off the end of the bat, right down the line, I thought ‘yeah, that’s perfect,’” Sweeney said about the impromptu bunt after noticing the third baseman was favoring the outfield.
Tuesday
In a five-home run night, the AppleSox finished with three on Tuesday. It gave Wenatchee their 12th home run across six of the last seven games — 25 total in 38 games — the most in the WCL. Last year, after 54 games, they had only knocked 18 over the fence. At that pace, they’ll soon rival the franchise record of 36 set in 2019.
Wenatchee led 7-0 after three innings until Bend found their first run in the fourth. The AppleSox tacked on their last run in the fifth before the Elks mounted a four-run comeback with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but ultimately, they came up three runs shy, 8-5, in Wenatchee’s 10th series victory.
“(We’re) taking advantage of opportunities,” head coach Mitch Darlington said. “We ran a few balls out of the yard. It hasn’t been a big M.O. of this team but we’ve been a team that rides that momentum and seeks opportunities.”
Putnam, Cooper Whitton and Carson Ohland were responsible for the triple bomb night. Whitton belted a three-run, 405-foot homer with a 102 mph exit velocity in the third and Putnam followed suit, two batters later, with a two-run dinger. One inning before that, he earned a two-RBI single to lead the AppleSox with four RBIs and went 3-for-4. Whitton added three RBIs and went 2-for-4 after recently joining the team from the Portland Pickles.
“My last at-bat with the Pickles was a home run so it was good to come here and have a good start,” Whitton said. “It took me a little bit to figure it out — getting my rhythm down, getting my timing.”
Wenatchee’s final run was a solo moon shot from Carson Ohland in the bottom of the fifth inning — his second consecutive day with a home run.
Wenatchee scored eight runs off 12 hits with no errors and Bend scored five runs off nine hits with one error.
Trent Liolios earned the win from the mound after starting the first five innings and giving up five hits, three runs and one walk with two strikeouts. Michael Cunneely pitched the next two innings in relief, giving up four hits and two runs with two strikeouts. Evan Canfield closed the final two innings to earn his third save with one walk and strikeout.
“I just focused on getting my body ready — stretching — to where I was just able to focus on pitching,” Liolios said.
Wednesday
Wenatchee clinched its sixth sweep of the summer on Wednesday, beating Bend 13-5 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The AppleSox opened things up with three runs in the bottom of the first inning — two of which were the result of a Josh Williams banger — but Bend slowly climbed back with a run in the second and found a 3-3 equalizer with two runs in the third.
This was Wenatchee’s fifth consecutive game with a home run and Williams’ fourth in the last eight games. The AppleSox lead the WCL with 13 homers this season.
The trouble was, Wenatchee responded to the third-inning tie with an eight-run overreaction. Across the next three innings, the AppleSox scored four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth. A scoreless seventh inning preceded Bend’s last-ditch effort to close the gap, managing to score a run in each of the last two innings but at that point, the deficit was too large and Wenatchee swept them for a second time this summer.
The AppleSox scored 13 runs off 12 hits with four errors and Bend scored five runs off nine hits with two errors.
Mason Strong led Wenatchee with three RBIs and went 3-for-4. Carney followed with two RBIs and went 2-for-3. Williams had two RBIs and a home run and Lopez finished with two hits.
Strong’s bat went out swinging in his final game with the team, hitting a double in the first inning, singling in the fourth, tripling in the fifth and finishing with a sacrificial fly in the sixth.
Samuel Round earned the win from the mound for Wenatchee after throwing five innings while giving up only four hits and three runs with six strikeouts. Trei Hough relieved the next two innings with two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Joey Pearson closed the final two innings with three hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts.
The sweep puts Wenatchee just one game behind Victoria for the best second-half record in the North Division and overall record.
Wenatchee hosts the Nanaimo NightOwls (19-19) in another three-game series starting on Friday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium with "Christmas in July Night." Santa Claus will be around the stadium meeting fans before throwing out the first pitch. Tickets can be purchased on the AppleSox website.