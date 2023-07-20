230718-sportslocal-applesox 01.jpg
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee AppleSox pitcher Felix Schlede throws in the baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, against the Bend Elks. The AppleSox won 11-6 in the first game of a lengthy homestand.

WENATCHEE — After enduring their first sweep of the season in Victoria last weekend, the AppleSox got off on the right foot Monday, beginning a 12-game, four-series stint in 15 days at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium with a sweep of the Bend Elks — their sixth of the summer.

Before the Bend series began, Wenatchee’s loss to Victoria (29-12) put them in third place for the second-half season standings in the North Division of the West Coast League (WCL) and one game behind Kelowna (21-7) — the division leader. It wouldn’t stay that way for long.


World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee AppleSox's Carson Ohland hits a home run in the baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, against the Bend Elks. The AppleSox won 11-6 in the first game of a lengthy homestand.


