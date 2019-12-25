Christmas and basketball go together like milk and cookies.
They’re just synonymous with one another.
Aside from the lockout-shortened 1998 season, the NBA has played games on Christmas Day every year since 1947, expanding at one point to 10 games before settling on the now-standard five. College teams across the country flock to Hawaii and other warm tropical places for games and high schools line up holiday tournaments wherever they can.
This year is no different. Practically every team in the area is gearing up to play in some sort of holiday tournament this weekend.
Eastmont and Wenatchee will be at the Avista Holiday Tournament in Clarkston. Chelan and Cascade host holiday tournaments of their own and the Cashmere boys will be in Yakima for the SunDome Shootout while the Cashmere girls will be in Oregon for the Pacific Automation Holiday Classic.
For both Wenatchee Valley teams, the Avista tournament is a familiar one given that they play in it every year. But both teams should have their hands full competing against Walla Walla, Lewiston, University Prep and Clarkston. The Wildcats (3-2) open the tournament on Thursday against Walla Walla (4-0) at 4:30 p.m., while the Panthers (3-4) get the Lewiston Bengals (4-1) at 7:30 p.m.
Sandwiched in between both boys’ games are the Wenatchee girls, who will look to grab their first win of the season against Lewiston (2-10) at 6 p.m.
Thursday is just a little appetizer though. Friday starts the main course.
Like the NBA on Christmas, there are prep games all-day December 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chelan opens things up with a pair of games Friday morning against Wilson Creek. The girls lead at 10 a.m, with the boys to follow at noon.
Just as the Chelan boys are wrapping up the Cashmere boys will tip-off in Yakima against Cascade Christian (3-4) in the first round of the SunDome Shootout. Meanwhile, back in Leavenworth, the Manson girls face Cascade at 3 p.m., before the boys get their crack at the Kodiaks at 4:30 p.m.
The Cashmere girls, led by star point guard Hailey Van Lith, get their tournament underway against (6A) Liberty (OR). This tournament will certainly be one to follow considering this is sure to be the stiffest competition the Bulldogs have faced in years.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us,” head coach Brent Darnell said after last Saturday’s win over WF West. “We’re the little kids on the block, but we wanted to play against some good teams that we hadn’t seen before. So this will be a good tournament for us. We could go (0-3) down there, that’s how good some of these teams are, but it will make us better.”
Cashmere is the only school in its bracket below a 5A classification. Win or lose, they will play either Beaverton or South Salem — both 6A schools — in the second round on Saturday.
Both Chelan teams close out Friday night, playing in their second games of the day, at the Community Gym. The boys take on Wellpinit at 6 p.m. before the girls shut out the lights against Eastside Prep at 8 p.m.
Depending on how Wenatchee and Eastmont do on Thursday, their second-round games will be scattered throughout Friday afternoon.
And then it all starts over again Saturday.
So what’s on tap this holiday weekend? Basketball, plenty of basketball.