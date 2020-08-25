WENATCHEE — The Horse Lake Trail Runs are still on for Sept. 19, but they’re going virtual, says race director Joel Rhyner.
“We’re going to make a pivot,” Rhyner told The World prior to RunWenatchee putting out its race update Sunday night. “It’s not ideal, but it’s about all we can do. We’re planning to have a two-week window where people can run the trail, track their distance and then record their time. And then we’ll send each runner their finisher medal.”
The event starts on Sept. 19 and runs through Sept. 30.
Entrants who wish to rollover their entry to the 2021 Horse Lake Trail Runs or any other RunWenatchee trail event in 2021 can do so. Participants just need to email runwenatchee@gmail.com and type "Rollover" in the subject line.
Runners can also donate their entry fee to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) for future trail developments and land preservation. Donors would receive a complimentary one-year membership to CDLT ($35 value). Participants who wish to do so need to email RunWenatchee and type "Donate" in the subject line.
The Oktoberfest Trail Runs in October have been canceled but Rhyner said they’re weighing the potential of doing the annual Turkey on the Run race on Thanksgiving Day virtually as well.
“That’s assuming we’re still stuck in a lower phase,” Rhyner said.
Before COVID-19 swept through the state in March, Rhyner said he had 70 runners signed up for the Horse Lake Trail Runs. Normally they have about 150 to 180 runners, but he said since they originally postponed the race in April there haven’t been any new registrants.
“Hopefully people do their thing, post their time and then we’ll also ask everyone to take and send in a photo of themselves and we’ll do an Instagram or Facebook photo collage,” Rhyner said. “Other than that, everyone is pretty much punting to 2021 race-wise.”