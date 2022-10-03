221004-sports-uwfotball01

Wayne Taulapapais helped up after being tackled for a safety against UCLA on Friday. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

It’s easy to question a play call after the fact.

Particularly when the call involves a toss near your own end zone.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?