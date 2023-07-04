Turns out, binge eating can make your bank account fat, too.

Joey Chestnut — the guy who could put any All-You-Can-Eat restaurant out of business within minutes — has made a nice living while stuffing his face. And you can bet dollars to doughnuts (or hot dogs) that he’s going to win the annual Fourth of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 16th time on Tuesday.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com