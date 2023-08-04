WENATCHEE — Sports hotbeds can pop up anywhere.
A prerequisite for success in any given sport is not exclusively determined by the size of an area’s immediate population. It helps, but a motivated and talented group with a singular vision can break through that barrier and create a culture of elite athletes that begins at a young age and ushers them through to a collegiate career.
It appears that Wenatchee FC Youth soccer, in just a few years, has found a winning formula that built upon and elevated a strong foundation that existed in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and throughout the region.
They continue to streamline youth soccer development into a cohesive program by consolidating the area’s ample resources — in coaches and athletes — to produce national contenders for girls and boys. And not just do it once, but consistently do it year after year while climbing the competitive divisions of select youth soccer.
As of now, the club has 35 teams with about 600 players and around 25 coaches who are mostly part-time. Parents also help coach as teams progress from 7-on-7 to 9-on-9 and finally to 11-on-11. Kids can start as young as seven and potentially stick with the club for the next 10 years before they age out.
“Player, coach, and club development are our goals,” said Neil Oyston, Wenatchee FC’s Director of Coaching and head coach of four youth teams. “It has to start with the young age groups — good standards and structure.”
In July alone, the club had several girls and boys teams of different ages not just competing in multiple tournaments at the local, regional, and national levels but reaching or winning the finals of nearly half of all their attempts.
The grand merger
It wasn’t always this way. Not that long ago, a handful of select soccer clubs competed against one another for the area’s best athletes and coaches. When compared to clubs in the Seattle, Spokane, and Tri-Cities areas at that time, Wenatchee was depleting its potency when competing against larger clubs by fracturing it in several directions. The area is just too small to field multiple select youth soccer clubs and viably contend in tournaments.
Seven or eight years ago, several of the minds behind the area’s different soccer clubs came together and recognized a merger would create the best platform and program for youth soccer to grow, providing an outlet for players to improve and showcase their skills and athleticism on an elite stage — opening up opportunities to play in college.
The final piece came together last year when Wenatchee FC merged with Mike Osborn’s club, effectively becoming one of the larger clubs in Eastern Washington. Osborn is now the head coach of three teams and the program director for U12 and college recruitment.
“We have quite a lot of talent and create a structure and pathway for coaches and players to build a club culture so we all work together,” Oyston said.
When this grand vision began, one of the first teams formed was a group of boys all born in 2005 or younger. They went on to win the national championship last year after making the finals the year before and continue to be key components of what keeps the Wenatchee and Eastmont High School boys’ soccer teams at the top of the Big Nine Conference and in state championship contention.
In a short amount of time, the club has produced boys teams that have reached the national tournament, and just this year, for the first time, they also sent a girls team.
“It’s been a process to create a culture,” Oyston said. “Now we are seeing the fruits of our labor. It’s a great thing to be a part of.”
Getting two teams to the 2023 National Cup XXII Championship is a bit of a process. U13-U19 teams only qualify for the U.S. Club Soccer-organized cup after winning their respective state cups, one of four National Cup Regionals, or certain league champions can bypass straight to the national cup.
The girls team is coached by Scott Chandler and is made up of players primarily born in 2008 or younger. The boys team is coached by Adam Snyder and rosters players mostly born in 2009. They both played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, the home of the Colorado Rapids, a men’s professional soccer team that plays against the Seattle Sounders in the MLS.
Boys at nationals
“It was a long journey,” Snyder said, who has coached the team for the past five years. “It was the boys’ goal to get to nationals but we only qualified by finishing first in our league with one last win. Then we traveled to Portland and beat that team 4-0.”
The boys played in the national cup from July 15 to 19. They lost their first game to the eventual champions — a California team. They beat their next opponent, a Minnesota team 4-3 but lost their last to a team from Arkansas 1-0.
“The team learned a lot,” Snyder said. “It was one of their first real experiences at this level. They did well. There’s improvement that needs to be made but everyone is up for the challenge. They’re willing to do whatever we ask, put in work, and understand that hard practices make easier games. They bounce back from adversity and usually come back stronger. I throw different challenges at them and they always accept. ”
Since returning home, the team has already started putting in the effort needed to return next year. Some players have also pulled enough interest to briefly play with other Washington clubs and one from San Diego.
Gary Heale, another coach and the club’s 11v11 coordinator, was a constant sounding board for Snyder and his collaborator.
“Gary has more experience than I do so I bounce ideas off him,” Snyder said. “He’s helped take the team to the next level.”
That communicative throughline between coaches is a common and integral part of what helps Wenatchee FC coaches and their teams succeed and grow. It creates a hivemind of experience buzzing with new and tried-and-true solutions and an environment ripe for question-asking.
Girls at nationals
Scott Chandler has had a similar experience coaching the girls.
“The club gives you all the tools to be successful,” he said. “You have their knowledge and input. I talk to Neil at least twice a week — going through training plans, game situations and issues. Neil, Gary, and Mike are always available for feedback. We always strive to be better. It’s all about making adjustments.”
He also corroborated with Snyder before they both headed to nationals.
“It’s something we’ve been trying to get to over the last few years,” Chandler said. “The team I was coaching for the past seven years finally got a group of really committed kids willing to put in the extra effort to get them where they need to be to compete at that level.”
The team had to limp through the early part of their season, calling up players from the second team to help fill the roster as some teammates’ commitments to other sports kept them from playing. They had just been promoted after winning a lower division last season, opening them up to stiffer competition. After the first game of the season ended in a tie, they couldn’t lose.
“We just kept the ball rolling and kept telling the girls what was at stake,” Chandler said. “The winner of this league earns an automatic berth at nationals. We were gaining our stride but we were short-handed a lot — not many subs. I felt the momentum was there and we made it work.”
The magnitude of learning they were probably the first girls team from the area to qualify for nationals slowly dawned on them and when the moment passed, they went back to work.
They increased the intensity of their training, ran up mountains, and focused more on fitness and hydration to combat the Denver-area elevation which sits almost 4,500 feet higher than Wenatchee. But it’s also a mental battle.
“You got to have creative thinkers,” Chandler said. “I’ve had a one-mind, one-thought, team-first motto.”
One that hopefully allows his team to read each other’s minds and predict behavior. But a fluke injury to an essential defender nearly derailed the team before the tournament.
“We made adjustments, moved things around and the girls took it in stride,” Chandler said. “They realized some were playing different positions but they were ready for the stage. It wasn’t too big for them.”
The girls’ national cup was held from July 18 to 22 and from the first whistle, Chandler knew his team deserved to be there. Despite not winning, the team was in every game. They competed with every opponent, even against those who had a noticeable size advantage and hailed from Texas, Northern California or Ohio.
“That’s something we’ve never been afraid of,” Chandler said. “Size has never been a factor. We’re smarter, quicker, more tactical — we make great decisions. The whole experience, the girls just grabbed it and ran with it — competing and fighting for everything. At the end of the day, we gave it everything we had. It was exciting to coach this group of girls.”
The head coach of the Northern California team — that went on to win the whole thing — told Chandler that his team gave them the most trouble. The coaching community is small. So when another coach acknowledges, appreciates, and shows respect for the team you helped build — it’s high praise.
Coaching isn’t a small choice. It’s something that can take over your life and take on more meaning.
“It’s who I am, my part-time job is running an office furniture dealership,” Chandler said with a laugh. “You’re coaching soccer but you’re also coaching kids. We’re trying to make a better human being so kids learn how to handle different life situations. Not everybody gets to win — you also have to be appreciative of the road and the journey.”
Crossfire Challenge and Cup
Aside from successfully qualifying two teams for nationals, the club saw multiple teams make the finals or win at the Crossfire Challenge and Crossfire Select Cup Championship, both held at 60 Acres Soccer Park in Redmond.
The Crossfire Challenge is a premier youth tournament in the Pacific Northwest. The event was held July 6-10 and attracted U15-U19 select youth soccer teams — boys and girls — from around the U.S. and parts of Canada. Last year, Redmond hosted almost 600 teams. It also acts as a showcase for high school athletes looking to attract the eye of any of the many college recruiters who attend.
The girls 2005 team, coached by Oyston, won the U19 girls gold division championship. The boys 2008 team, coached by Adrian Espinoza, finished in second place in the U16 boys gold division.
“Since then multiple colleges have reached out for players,” Oyston said.
Six boys from the 2005 team have already committed to colleges and start next month. Some girls have also drawn the attention of interested coaches from the junior college level and higher.
“That’s what we’re trying to do as a club — to get exposure,” Oyston said. “I’m happy and pleased we’re getting the recognition that they’ll play at the next level.”
July 21 began the three-day Crossfire Select Cup Championship. A tournament focused on select boys and girls soccer clubs from the Pacific Northwest. Almost 300 teams were expected to compete on 28 different grass fields across U9 to U19 age groups. Wenatchee FC sent 13 teams to compete. Four teams won their age division and two finished second.
The girls 2014 team coached by Oyston and the 2014-15 team, coached by Jen Ouellet, met in the U10 silver division championship where Oyston’s team beat Ouellet’s for a one-two finish. The girls 2011 team coached by Jose Solano took second in the U13 bronze division championship. Another girls 2011 team, coached by Michelle Forster, took first in the U13 gold division championship.
The boys 2013 team coached by Darrell Gettis, won the U11 bronze division championship and the 2010 second team, coached by Alex Cruz, also placed first in the U14 boys bronze division.
“It’s an awesome achievement and shows we are on the right track as a club and a testament to the board of directors and our coaching staff,” Oyston said. Having committed players and parents is also one of the largest components.
Winning promotion
The club essentially operates year-round amongst seasonal lulls. They hold tryouts in May, drawing players from the surrounding areas, with summer tournaments that follow before briefly pausing while players join their high school teams in the fall and spring. Indoor training and games on the road fill out the winter months before they can host games at home in the spring and summer.
All the hard work is paying off and bodes well for their future. Some of the club’s top-performing teams were recently promoted from the Washington Premier League to the Regional Club League (RCL). According to their website, the RCL “is comprised of the top clubs in the state and provides the highest-level league play and player development.”
And, for the first time in a few years, the club will compete in and host the Wenatchee Apple Cup held this Friday through Sunday in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Interested volunteers can sign up online.