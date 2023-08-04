Wenatchee FC Youth soccer G08 Chandler at nationals

Wenatchee FC G08 team huddle around Coach Chandler while competing at the 2023 National Cup XXII Championship in Commerce City, Colorado on July 18-22. They are likely the first girls soccer team from the area to qualify for nationals. 

WENATCHEE — Sports hotbeds can pop up anywhere.

A prerequisite for success in any given sport is not exclusively determined by the size of an area’s immediate population. It helps, but a motivated and talented group with a singular vision can break through that barrier and create a culture of elite athletes that begins at a young age and ushers them through to a collegiate career.

The Wenatchee FC B09 soccer team, practices at Foothills Middle School on June 7. The team qualified for and competed in nationals in Colorado last month.
Jonathan Garcia-Mendoza, 13, with the Wenatchee FC B09 soccer team, practices with his teammates at Foothills Middle School on June 7. The team competed at nationals in Colorado last month. Garcia-Mendoza was selected to play in a United States Olympic development program that played teams in England earlier this year.
Wenatchee FC Youth G08 Chandler team photo at nationals

The Wenatchee FC G08 soccer team pose for a team photo at nationals in Commerce City, Colorado. Wenatchee players: Gemma Adan, Beannna Avila, Annie Detamore, Logan Grosdidier and Madison Norton. East Wenatchee players: Madeline Bonniwell, Mikenzie Chandler, Sophia Garcia, Julia Gorman, Zaira Huston, Malia Lehman, Kyndal Reasor and Amelia Stufflebeam. Cashmere players: Sydney McIver and Brynne Patrick. Head coach: Scott Chandler. Assistant coach: Johnny Hutson. Team manager: Kelly Chandler.
Wenatchee FC Youth soccer logo


