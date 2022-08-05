220806-sports-dissly01

Tight end Will Dissly waits his turn for reps at camp on Wednesday. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Pacing the sidewalks of his Laurelhurst neighborhood, Collin Roberts juggled calls from a half-dozen teams in the first hour of NFL free agency on the morning of March 14. They all called about Will Dissly, Roberts’ client who, it was quickly becoming apparent, was one of the most coveted tight ends on the free-agent market.

Dissly, meanwhile, was doing his best just to maintain a steady breath.