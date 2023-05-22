EAST WENATCHEE — More than a week ago, the Eastmont and Moses Lake high school softball teams had to settle for a co-league championship after splitting a doubleheader. They each started and ended that series with the same Big Nine record.
Saturday afternoon, there was one more chance to differentiate themselves in the district championship — just one game to settle the matter — and it didn’t disappoint.
Eastmont (17-5) held a thin 1-0 lead after the first inning and lost it in the second after Moses Lake (17-5) scored two runs. It looked as though Moses Lake might keep that lead until Brittany Howe stepped to the plate.
With two outs and the bases loaded and two strikes against her, Howe, in prime position with no margin for error, belted a grand slam under the weight of the moment. It was her only hit of the day and it allowed Eatmont to regain the lead they would sustain for the duration of the game.
Four scoreless innings followed before Moses Lake slipped one more in at the top of the seventh inning. Eastmont won, 5-3, gaining the winning advantage between them and the Mavericks and securing a district championship in the process.
Eastmont scored five runs off seven hits while Moses Lake was held to three runs off six hits.
Howe earned four RBIs off of her grand slam. Emily Osborn went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Bella Clinton went 2-for-3. Both Callie Duncan and Elizabeth Heinz finished with a hit apiece.
Heinz started on the mound for the Wildcats and gave up two hits, two runs, and three walks with two strikeouts. Howe wasn’t just clutch at the plate but closed the last six innings with four hits, one run, and one walk with seven strikeouts.
“It was the Brittany Howe show,” said Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson.
Both teams made the state tournament. Eastmont earned the No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 Puyallup for the opening round on Friday at 11 a.m.
