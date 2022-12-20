YAKIMA — Central Washington's top players keep turning in remarkable, record-breaking performances.
Sunshine Huerta stepped back into the spotlight Tuesday night at Yakima Valley College, scoring nearly at will while attacking the basket and hitting four 3-pointers. When teammates and coaches realized she'd shot her way within reach of the GNAC record with the game well in hand, the Wildcats' focus on giving Huerta the ball became even more clear.
"We don't like to play for records in this program," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "But when a moment presents itself to a player that has worked really, really hard and trusts the process and has invested a lot, if it's a moment where we can, we're going to let her have the ball and do her thing."
Huerta's two free throws with 1:47 left gave her 46 points, surpassing the mark set by Western Oregon's Leada Berkey against Central Washington in 2008. The Wildcats' standout sophomore finally headed to the bench, where she watched her team wrap up its sixth straight win, a 92-44 rout of Walla Walla University.
Prior to Monday's game Huerta had shared the team scoring lead with Zillah grad Samantha Bowman, who set her own GNAC record when she grabbed 31 rebounds in a 79-52 win over Whitman. Only one other player in the conference averages more points per game than the CWU duo, and freshman Asher Cai's not too far behind, making them the highest scoring trio in all of Division II.
"There's games when all three of us are hot," said Huerta, who made 18 of 29 field goal attempts, including 4-of-7 from three. "It's pretty dangerous."
It's not exactly how she envisioned the offense would look before this season started, but it's turned them into the GNAC's top scoring team by more than six points per game. That dynamic scoring's contributed to a 10-1 start for No. 25 Central Washington, the program's best since 1977-78.
Richardson-Thornley believes their depth beyond the top three scorers is better than a year ago, when Bowman, Kizzah Maltezo and Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm averaged a combined 53 points per game.
Central expected Bowman, the preseason player of the year, would see a lot of double teams playing alongside a mostly unproven supporting cast. Instead, she's hardly seen any with opposing defenses too worried about stopping Huerta and Cai.
The Wildcats also have plenty of 3-point shooters, allowing them to spread the floor and create more space for Bowman inside. They've shot nearly 38% from beyond the arc while making 111 through 11 games, good for 9th in Division II.
Despite all that offense, Huerta knows defense will be critical as well when Central steps back into GNAC play on Dec. 29 with a road trip to No. 15 Montana State Billings. Richardson-Thornley said the Wildcats should find out just how good they are during a tough six-game stretch that also includes a game at Seattle Pacific, visits from No. 8 Western Washington and Simon Fraser, and a road trip to Alaska to face Anchorage and Fairbanks.
"I'm happy with where we're at," Richardson-Thornley said. "I think that when we can commit to playing defense like we commit to our level of scoring the basketball, we can be a pretty scary team."
