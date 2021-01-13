As a handful of contenders pursue the Pac-12 regular-season title, a clear frontrunner has emerged in the race for last place.
Washington is the team to beat for the bottom.
The Huskies are 0-5 in conference play, continuing a collapse unlike any we’ve seen in the modern era of Pac-12 basketball.
Less than two years ago, in March of 2019, the Huskies were 27-game winners. They went 15-3 in conference play, won the regular-season title and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Mike Hopkins earned his second consecutive Pac-12 Coach of the Year award and had seemingly turned UW into a destination program for elite recruits.
Then came the unthinkable:
The Huskies dropped to last place in the 2019-20 season, becoming the first team in the modern era to pull off the first-to-worst tumble.
Not since 1948, when the league was known as the Pacific Coast Conference, had any team plunged from first place one season to last place the next.
(That team was Washington, by the way.)
But at least the 2020 Huskies won five league games.
This season, they’re careening toward a much worse showing: Combine current performance with upcoming schedule, and there are few victories available.
In fact, Washington is on pace become the first team since California in 1962 to win two conference games or less within two seasons of a regular-season championship.
No single factor accounts for the collapse, but the prime suspect is an offense that routinely malfunctions.
For proof, may we present the advanced analytics — specifically, the Pomeroy efficiency ratings that help inform the NCAA tournament selection committee.
Washington’s national ranking in adjusted offensive/defensive efficiency during the Hopkins era:
- 2018: 140th/73rd
- 2019: 110th/18th
- 2020: 112th/31st
- 2021: 185th/107th
So far have the Huskies fallen … so bleak is their short-term outlook … that a slice of the fan base already is chattering about the possibility of UW buying out Hopkins’ contract, which runs through the 2024-25 season.
We’re not convinced a coaching change is imminent, or justified.
But it’s clear Hopkins must take drastic measures to generate a functional offense by this time next year, or his job just might be in jeopardy.