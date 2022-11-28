PULLMAN — Washington defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui tossed Washington State quarterback Cam Ward to the turf for a sack late in the fourth quarter, then stood up and did a flag waving and flag planting motion with his hands.
The celebratory gesture was a response to a scene from last year's Apple Cup, when former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura infamously planted the Ol' Crimson flag in the middle of the field at Husky Stadium.
This time, it was the Huskies celebrating a rivalry win on their opponent's turf Saturday at Gesa Field.
No. 12 Washington 51, WSU 33.
"I told them in the locker room, it should scar them, it should hurt," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "Scars are good if you learn from them. There's no joy in there.
"This isn't a game we just game plan for seven days. This is 365 days a year trying to outwork an opponent and that starts tomorrow."
Washington offense unstoppable
In a game that at one point featured nine consecutive scores and seven straight lead changes, WSU (7-5, 4-5) could only keep up with the Washington (10-2, 7-2) offense for so long.
A 35-33 halftime edge ballooned to double digits in the second half as Washington quarterback Michael Penix passed for 485 yards and three scores and the Husky offense amassed a whopping 703 yards of total offense.
Penix did a bit of everything for the Huskies, also rushing for two scores, including one on a double pass trick play.
But it was his pinpoint deep balls that hurt WSU the most. Penix had touchdown passes of 47 and 75 yards in the onslaught.
The Cougar defense that had been a major strength all season was nowhere to be found in the team's biggest game of the year.
"We obviously didn't hit (Penix), didn't affect him," Dickert said. "I think he's one of the best deep-ball passers in the country and I think he went out there and showed that again tonight."
Trick play extravaganza
In a football game with more lead switches and game-changing plays in the first half than a March Madness basketball thriller, it's no surprise both teams went into their bags of tricks.
WSU pulled out a fake punt late in the fourth quarter with punter Nick Haberer lofting a perfect spiral to, of all people, linebacker Daiyan Henley for a 36-yard gain to the UW 30-yard line.
The trick play led to a scramble drill touchdown by quarterback Cam Ward moments later. With nobody open, Ward eluded traffic and scampered 14 yards up the middle for a 10-7 WSU lead after the extra point.
The play was a bright spot in a game that later got out of hand on the scoreboard.
"That's something coach (Nick) Whitworth found in the summer that (he) did at Fresno," Dickert said. "Great job by coach Whitworth and we knew the right situation to call it and we went out and executed it.
"So great job by Nick throwing it and Daiyan was a wide receiver at one point, so good job by those guys executing the play."
Washington brought out its own trickeration on a double pass play in the second quarter.
Penix hit wideout Jalen McMillan, who passed it back to Penix on the far side and the quarterback scampered for a 26-yard touchdown. The play was credited as a run play in the official stats.
Of note
Before the game, WSU offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston proposed to his girlfriend Tori on the field. She said yes. ... WSU will find out where it will play for the postseason during bowl selection Dec. 4.
