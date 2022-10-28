SAN FRANCISCO — Faster than anyone imagined, Mick Cronin revitalized the once-dormant UCLA juggernaut into a national powerhouse that competes for NCAA championships and carries the banner of a West Coast conference that had been overlooked and dismissed prior to his arrival in 2019.
Folks used to say, if the Bruins were good, then the Pac-12 (or Pac-10 way back in the day and perhaps once again in 2024) was relevant.
Well, the No. 8-ranked Bruins are good. Very good. And they're tabbed as favorites for the third straight year to win the Pac-12 men's basketball regular-season title.
Led by first-team preseason All-Pac-12 picks Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell, the Bruins claimed 26 of 33 first-place votes from media who cover the conference for 386 points.
Washington (158 points) was picked ninth in the league poll released Wednesday morning before the Pac-12 media day at the conference's San Francisco headquarters.
Defending regular-season and Pac-12 tournament champion Arizona picked up three first-place votes and is second in the poll with 352 points. The 17th-ranked Wildcats return All-Pac-12 forward Ązuolas Tubelisas well as guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson who were preseason second-team All-Pac-12 picks.
No. 21 Oregon also collected three first-place votes and is third in the preseason poll with 336 points followed by USC (300 points), Stanford, which received the last first-place vote, and Colorado (207).
The bottom half of the poll includes seventh-place Arizona State (193), Washington State (185), UW, Utah (102), California (69) and Oregon State (47).
Washington, which was picked 11th in the 2021-22 preseason poll, surpassed expectations and tied for fifth in the conference at 11-9. The Huskies finished 17-15 overall following a loss in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
UW-WSU smack talk starts early
Washington State guard TJ Bamba has engaged in some playful social-media banter with former teammate Noah Williams, which is setting the stage for a combative Apple Cup between the in-state rivals.
"I know Noah (and) Noah knows me," Bamba said on the podium at Pac-12 men's basketball media day. "He knows what's going to happen when we play them. I practiced against him for three years. He knows my tendencies. I know his. Every time he calls me, I feel like he's trying to soften me up. Every call I tell him, 'You know you're food, right?' I just remind him he's on the other end."
Williams, who starred at O'Dea High, played three years at WSU before returning home to Seattle.
"It's going to be fun playing against him," Bamba said. "He's a competitor. He talks a lot of smack. I'm just looking forward to locking him up and getting that W versus UW, you know."
The Cougars host the Huskies on Feb. 11 and the rematch is March 2 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Enjoy UCLA and USC will you can
The impending departures of Pac-12 powerhouses UCLA and USC to the Big Ten in 2024 was the topic of the day at Pac-12 men's basketball media day.
"This is my tenth year in the Pac-12 (and) it's been an outstanding league," Trojans coach Andy Enfield said. "A lot of great teams, great coaches, great players. A lot of players have gone on to play in the NBA. It's been a tremendous experience for myself, my team in the Pac-12. We have two more years before the transition.
"We haven't really thought about what the transition means. It's two years away. The Big Ten is another power conference. They have outstanding teams as well. That will be something that we'll think about more so in the next year and a half, two years. Right now we're focused on our season ahead and the outstanding conference that we're in."
Cronin declined to answer questions about leaving the Pac-12.
Meanwhile, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff continued to paint a rosy outlook for the conference losing two of its pillar schools.
"We're going to do a media-rights deal here in the near future, which will close the gap between us and the Big Ten and the SEC," he said. "That's a first step. Eventually we'll catch those guys. It will take a couple of steps, but we're going to take a step towards closing that gap.
"Then we're going to be looking at expansion. We're going to be looking at schools that make sense for us."
