SEATTLE — To snap their three-year winless streak against ranked teams, Mike Hopkins believed the Washington men's basketball team needed to balance its emotions, execute the game plan and match No. 23 Auburn's toughness.
"These are the games where there's no motivational talk," the UW coach said prior to Wednesday's game. "They know who you're playing. They know the opportunity and now you got to go out and execute.
"The biggest thing is you can't be too high and you can't be too low. You just got to be able to be stoic and poised against a team like this. And you got to play for 40 minutes. You got to be tough. We've done that."
Not on Wednesday night and certainly not for 40 minutes.
The Huskies fell behind by 15 points in the first half, gave the Tigers a fight for about 10 minutes midway through the game and faded at the end during a deflating 84-61 defeat and a 12th straight loss against a ranked team.
"It was one of those days," said senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., who scored a team-high 15 points. "Excuse my language, they just beat our ass."
Washington (9-4, 1-1) targeted its nonconference finale as a chance to reboot a season that's included a couple of surprising wins and upset losses.
"Who we're going to be for the rest of the season starts right now," the Huskies tweeted hours before facing the Tigers.
Washington's first home game against a nonconference opponent not named Gonzaga attracted a season-high 8,502 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
And yet, UW produced its worst offensive outing of the year while scoring a season-low points.
"Devastated," Hopkins said when asked to describe the postgame atmosphere inside the Husky locker room. "These guys are competitors. They care for each other."
Before the game, Hopkins cautioned the Huskies to not repeat the mistakes from their first encounter with Auburn four years ago that resulted in an 88-66 road loss.
"When you're playing Auburn, they're an aggressive team," Hopkins said. "They play exceptionally hard. They have great energy just like their head coach. They crash the glass. They try to create havoc and steals. That's what they do.
"In the first half of our game when we played them three years ago, we had nine turnovers in the first half that equaled 20 points and we were down 20 at halftime."
This time, Washington committed just seven turnovers that led to two points in the first half.
However, the Huskies were undone by a horrendous shooting performance in which they converted just 4 of their first 27 attempts and fell behind 27-12 with 3:20 left before the break.
That's when PJ Fuller II stepped in front of a pass at the top of the key, outraced a defender and converted a fast break layup despite being fouled that gave a mostly silent purple-clad Husky crowd a reason to cheer.
Fuller missed the ensuing free throw, but his basket ignited an 11-2 run for Washington, which went into halftime down 31-23.
"Came out of the gate and we looked a little bit tight," Hopkins said. "Struggled offensively probably due to Auburn's pressure. They were denying and making it very difficult. They forced us into some one-on-one plays. ... That's what they try to do.
"They got one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country. They're No. 1 and they forced us into some shots around the rim that were rushed and missed. We were able to hang on and lucky to be down only eight at halftime."
The Huskies trimmed their deficit to 39-33 with 16:12 left in the second half after Koren Johnson (12 points) converted a layup.
Auburn answered with a 15-2 run over the next five minutes to go up 54-35 and essentially put the game away.
"In the second half, we cut it to six and our defense just didn't hold up," Hopkins said. "They shot 70% from the field and that's not going to be winning numbers for us. ... We needed to handle the ball. We needed to rebound and we needed to be poised and in all three of those we were below average."
The Tigers, who shot 55.9% in the game and 72.4% in the second half, connected on 13 of their final 15 field goals. Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams each had 18 points and eight rebounds for Auburn (10-2).
"Obviously, we're gonna feel a little bit better about ourselves," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Washington is not a great team. But they beat Colorado, who beat Tennessee, they've got a win over Saint Mary's. They're good, they're not great. So it's a game we kind of needed. Look, I told the guys before the game we've gotta have this. We want to go to the NCAA tournament, right? Well, we gotta win games like this."
The Huskies host USC, which beat Auburn 74-71 on Sunday, on Dec. 30 to resume Pac-12 play.
"I would have loved to be 10-3," Hopkins said. "We're 9-4. It could be worse. I told the guys you've played with a lot of resiliency. We had a couple of guys come off redshirt. They've been selfless to do what's best for the program. We just got to get better. That's just what it is and we will."