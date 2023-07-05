WSU_Baseball_vs._UCLA.jpg

WSU plays UCLA in May 2017.

 Wikimedia Commons/Rickmouser45

PULLMAN — Speaking at his introductory news conference, Washington State's new baseball coach asked supporters to "give us time to earn your respect and trust."

Nathan Choate didn't get too far ahead of himself during a welcoming event Thursday at Gesa Field. He didn't make grand promises about the program's future or guarantee a quick turnaround.



