In an athletic and cultural environment in which football and basketball seem to command all the attention and dominate headlines, soccer has quietly become the most competitive and intense sport in the Valley.
Boys or girls, spring or fall, fútbol remains supreme in North Central Washington because of the talent each side possesses. The Wenatchee girls have a solid back-line, Cashmere shines in the midfield, Cascade oozes skill everywhere, and Eastmont has a pair of dynamic forwards — Jayden Brown and Megan Chandler — who have scored 11 goals each and combined for 11 assists.
While all four teams are ranked among the top of their classification, the Wildcats have been the most steady, dropping just two games so far all season. A large reason for that has been the Brown-Chandler connection.
Though both started on varsity as freshmen, they have shown tremendous growth on the field and developed an uncanny ability to find each other in the most pivotal moments of games, oftentimes with Brown weaving a precise through-ball in between two or three defenders to set Chandler up for a goal.
It’s become almost instinctive for the two, who have played with each other on the same club and rec team since they were 10 years old.
“For me, as soon as I see (Jayden’s) head go down I start my diagonal run and vice-versa,” Chandler said after a light practice last Friday. “It’s also trust. We are all one-minded, on the same page (like) we know each other’s next move.”
Combining for 22 of Eastmont’s 34 goals, they’ve definitely made things easier for head coach Vidal Hurtado in his first year at the helm.
“They have done a really good job of playing off each other all season and it’s very helpful for the team to have them work together so well,” Hurtado, who took over the girls team this spring, said Monday. “Their productivity allows me to try different positions and formations in-game and it makes me look good.”
With Brown being the taller, lankier of the two and Chandler possessing more breakaway speed, the girls balance out each other well in terms of their strengths and weaknesses on the field.
While both are great in space, Chandler is (probably) the better finisher and Brown the superior playmaker — an ideal mix.
“We have different styles of play, but we’re both similar in the sense that we’re both crazy playmakers,” Brown said, before looking over at Chandler, who finished with, “I feel like we have different strengths and flaws; she might be better than me at something but we even each other out.”
A common thread though is the level of competitiveness each possesses. The girls push one another every time they are on the field, especially in training.
“Neither likes to lose,” Hurtado said of the juniors, who he pits against one another during practice.
That drive and competitive fire is an attribute shared among elite athletes across all sports and is what ultimately gives them (and the girls) the edge over their contemporaries. It’s an attitude that was molded by the girls’ two years of varsity experience and the fact that Eastmont is often looked at as the younger sibling of the other Big 9 schools.
“We’ve always been lower or looked at as the underdog team,” Brown said. “Like last year was supposed to be a rebuilding year and no one thought we could do what we did — securing the school’s first district title and a berth to state. Having that feeling motivates us to get it again and go farther than we did last year.”
Eastmont surprised many last season by winning three district playoff games — each as the road team — after going (8-7) during the regular season to earn its first state berth since moving up to 4A.
Now a year forward, the girls have that taste of state competition and know the level of play required to get back.
“We know what our mistakes were so we can build off of them to go even farther,” Chandler said. “Working hard in every moment is what it takes.”
The Wildcats have just a few things standing in their way of a second-straight berth to state, one of them being their opponent on Saturday — Moses Lake. Whoever wins will earn the regular-season title and lock up home field throughout the playoffs.
While Hurtado admitted that you can never be too comfortable heading into a Big 9 game, “I’m glad I have (Brown and Chandler) on my side as opposed to playing against them. I’m lucky to have them on my team.”