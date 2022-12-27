DENVER — With the stern look in his eyes of a man determined to take a broom to this mess, franchise co-owner Greg Penner marched Sunday toward the Denver locker room, where clueless coach Nathaniel Hackett would embarrass Broncos Country for the last time.

Less than 16 hours later, following a long plane ride back to Colorado after a humiliating 51-14 defeat to the Rams in which the only fight exhibited by the Broncos was a sideline argument between teammates and cheap shots thrown by linebacker Randy Gregory, new ownership sent a clear message by firing Hackett.



