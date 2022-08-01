220618-sports-lodeiro01

The Sounders celebrate Nicolas Lodeiro’s goal in the 5th minute Tuesday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday, June 14 at Lumen Field. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

When it comes to calculations at this point in the season, the Sounders would prefer to just balance game minutes and training sessions in preparation for a playoff run.

But in returning to Lumen Field with a three-game road losing streak, the Sounders must factor losses they could withstand before opportunities to qualify for the postseason end.