When it comes to calculations at this point in the season, the Sounders would prefer to just balance game minutes and training sessions in preparation for a playoff run.
But in returning to Lumen Field with a three-game road losing streak, the Sounders must factor losses they could withstand before opportunities to qualify for the postseason end.
“Obviously we’re going through a bit of a rough patch right now and now every game we have to treat it like a final,” Sounders forward Jordan Morris said. “We understand games are running out and we need to get above the playoff line. We have the right mentality and we need to show it on the field. We understand the situation, but there’s no panic in the locker room.”
The Sounders are ninth in Western Conference standings after Friday’s loss to MLS-leading Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium. They host FC Dallas on Tuesday, the first of four matches in the Sounders’ upcoming five games that are against clubs above them in the standings.
Equating this moment to 2018 — when the Sounders were 10th with a host of injuries and rallied to finish the regular season second in the West; or 2016 — when the signing of now captain Nico Lodeiro powered the team from ninth to fourth — isn’t illogical.
The Sounders (9-11-2, 29 points) are two positive results from a playoff spot. The club has advanced to an MLS-record 13 postseason appearances. Since joining the league in 2009, Seattle hasn’t finished below fourth in the Western Conference table.
And remember last season’s finish? A six-match winless streak couldn’t stop the Sounders from clinching the second seed in the West.
The odds are with them — if they could only get started.
“It started with Portland; we wanted to win, and with Nashville, we wanted to win,” Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak said of the recent losses. Seattle has dropped five of their past seven matches overall. “It started a long time ago. … The end of the season will be here before we know it, so every game is important, especially the position that we are in right now. But I don’t think we should care who we play. If we’re going to win a game and we get three points, I don’t care if that team is first or last, if they’re in the East or West. We need points and they’re all the same.”
Plaguing the Sounders are the nine additional games they played last spring in becoming the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League and the Open Cup loss. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer is tapering trainings to guard against fatigue and injuries but has already lost star midfielder Joao Paulo (ACL) and surging teen Obed Vargas (back), while striker Raul Ruidiaz has been limited to nine MLS matches because of hamstring injuries in both legs.
Ruidiaz has rejoined parts of training and it’s unclear if Schmetzer’s caution to playing the two-time league Best XI forward is because of the severity of the injury or wanting to have Ruidiaz rested for a late run. Schmetzer has hinted at wanting general manager Garth Lagerwey to make a solid roster addition that could boost the team before MLS’s second transfer window closes Aug. 4.
“We’ll see if Garth and Craig (Waibel, the sporting director) mysteriously pull a player out of thin air,” Schmetzer said after training last week.
While Waibel told reporters earlier this month the club is always looking to add talent, the season’s big addition was signing Rusnak last winter to make the CCL run.
Rusnak filled the last designated player spot, which also means the Sounders can’t make a high impact signing on a budget via the league’s U-22 Initiative. Brazilian winger Leo Chu was signed last season as the club’s U-22 player, meaning only a portion of his salary counts toward the cap because of his age.
Counting on themselves, including Ruidiaz getting healthier, is likely the sole way Seattle shakes this rut and secures a postseason slot. Ideally fifth in the West or higher — none of the teams seeded sixth or lower have advanced to the MLS Cup since the league’s inaugural season in 1996.
“None of the rest of the games are going to be easy,” Schmetzer said. “We’ll have to do that old coach’s saying, focus on the next game — get a good lineup out there — and then hopefully we can get a good result at home. Then we’ve got to go on the road to Atlanta, which won’t be easy. Then we’ll focus on the next game and that’ll just continue until we get to the end of our season and hopefully we’re in the playoffs.”